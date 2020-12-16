A “blip” with Scotland’s coronavirus phone app could have resulted in hundreds of people being incorrectly told to self-isolate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the problem, which stemmed from an upgrade to the Protect Scotland app, has now been fixed.

But she urged anyone told to self-isolate between a minute after midnight on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday to get in touch with contact tracers to find out if a period of quarantine is necessary.

Details of the fault emerged at the First Minister’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, during which she revealed 900 people had received a message telling them to self-isolate over that 32.5-hour period.

Over that time-frame, it would normally be expected that about 250 people would receive a notification to self-isolate.

But Ms Sturgeon said the app – which has been downloaded more than 1.7 million times – had been “configured in an overly sensitive way during that period”.

The glitch has now been fixed

The First Minister added: “It does mean some people will have received notifications in that period who do not actually need to self-isolate.”

It is understood more than 900 people may have been affected.

Anyone notified to self-isolate over the period concerned should call the National Contact Tracing Centre on 0800 030 8012.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If you are one of the people who have been notified incorrectly, they will advise you of that.”

She insisted the phone app had been “working really well at all other times”, and added: “This was a one-off blip as a result of an upgrade to the app and it has now been fixed.”