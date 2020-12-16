'Beggars belief' - First Xmas films now pantos cancelled due to Scots Covid guidelines 'u-turn'...oh yes they have

Christmas drive-in pantos have bitten the dust along with Christmas movies in parts of Scotland due to what is described as a "u-turn" over Covid-19 restrictions by ministers.

It has been announced that in the light of the restrictions the Scottish company behind one of the UK’s largest drive-in tours, The Parking Lot Social, has been forced to cancel all dates in Scotland for the rest of the year.

That includes the Glasgow area's first Parking Lot Panto due to take place at the Skyport Airport Parking near Glasgow Airport and also featuring what organisers described as a 'gloom-busting programme of films, party shows and family events'.

Forming part of The Winter Festival the event was to feature a brand new 2020 drive-in version of panto classic Cinderella, with all the essential elements that make the tale so special, as well as a few twists unique to the special ‘drive-in’ format While due to start Scottish events in Edinburgh and Glasgow today (Wednesday), a final appeal to the Scottish Government on Tuesday to reclassify drive-ins failed.

Drive-in events are only permitted in Level 1 and 2 areas in Scotland, despite being allowed to take place in all tiers across the UK.

The Scottish Government say that there was no tightening of restrictions and that drive-in events were never permitted in Level 3 areas.

Glasgow-based production company XL Event Lab, organiser of The Parking Lot Social, opened its Winter Festival in England and Wales earlier this month with a string of sold out events.

But now all events have had to be cancelled.

They include the Parking Lot Panto Cinderella due to run from today to the end of the year Grahame Ferguson, co-CEO of XL Event Lab, producers of The Parking Lot Social, said: “For the past eight weeks we have been pleading with both the Scottish Government and Event Scotland to re-classify drive-ins so that they can take place in Level 3 areas, just as they can in the other three home nations.

“While we were successful in initiating a review of the classification, the outcome was that the original decision was upheld. Quite frankly, this beggars belief. The Government is happy to allow thousands of customers to flock in to shopping centres and retail parks in Tier 3, but they won’t allow members of the public to attend a drive-in pantos or movies with their own family inside their own car. It's illogical.

“Since the start of December, we've taken our Winter Festival to cities across England and Wales and the reception at each tour stop has been fantastic. As a Scottish company, we are bitterly disappointed that our own Government has decided that they know better than the English, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations who have all recognised drive-ins to be a safe way of providing entertainment and have allowed them to operate, even in the strictest tier levels.

“Over 10,000 car-loads of families who had purchased tickets will now be disappointed along with the dozens of performers, event staff, contractors and various other parts of our supply chain who will be financially impacted by this decision.”

The organisers had planned filming the action and broadcasting the panto from the stage directly onto two massive 40-foot screens, with the audience taking part from their own cars in what was described as a completely contactless event.

All tickets to The Parking Lot Social’s Winter Festival events in Scotland are now being automatically refunded.

The show however did go on on Skye, which is in a Level 2 area, where the island’s first drive-in panto – a production of the Grimms’ fairytale Rapunzel, went ahead last weekend.

There were “contingency umbrellas” to protect the cast’s radio mics, and coordinated rainwear to match their multicoloured costumes.

The stage was a a 14-metre HGV trailer parked outside the Sligachan hotel with a view of the Red Cuillins.

Absolutely ADORED being able to perform in 'Rapunzel' the drive in panto in Skye. First time this year i've felt myself...

And the audience, who tuned in to the dialogue via their car radios, were instructed to bring blankets and whatever else they need to keep warm.

On Tuesday a number of drive-in movies were cancelled, including those by online deals firm itison and the Catherine McEwan Foundation which raises funds for people affected by Crohn's and Colitis.

Both expressed their disappointment after new restrictions meant their events in West Dunbartonshire and South Lanarkshire were no longer permitted to go ahead in a Level 3 area and tickets already sold had to be refunded.

According to Itison 420 creative sector jobs will be lost and 18,000 families will face "an even bleaker winter and Christmas period" because of the restrictions "despite England, Wales and Northern Ireland allowing them in "far harsher equivalent tiers".

The Catherine McEwan Foundation & many other Drive-In operators have written to the Scottish Government to challenge the "changes" but with no success.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We know how difficult this is for the events sector and for those who bought tickets – but, as organisers are aware, these events have never been permitted in level 3 areas and this is therefore not a tightening of restrictions.

“A large number of people are likely to want to visit shared areas such as refreshment stalls and toilet facilities at these events, posing a risk of transmission of the virus. The events are also likely to draw households from outside the local authority area, breaching travel restrictions and potentially leading to car sharing, which is a known trigger for outbreaks.

“We have today announced an additional £13 million of Scottish Government funding to support the events sector, on top of £10 million that we announced during the summer. This recognises how hard hit this sector has been by the pandemic and our commitment to helping it recover. We will continue to work with stakeholders on a route back for events in the future.”