The number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland has passed the 6,000 mark, according to latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show there were 224 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate between December 7 and 13, a decrease of eight from the previous week.

As of Sunday, a total of 6,092 such deaths had been registered in Scotland.

NRS analysis also found the deprivation gap is widening, with the Covid-19 death rate in the most deprived areas between March and November 2.3 times that in the least deprived areas.

This gap has increased in recent months from 2.1 earlier in the pandemic.

The NRS figures differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland data because the former includes suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Of the 5,822 deaths involving Covid-19 between March and November, 93% had at least one pre-existing condition – with dementia and Alzheimer’s the most common.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “Today’s figures show there have been over 6,000 deaths where Covid-19 has been the underlying cause or a contributory factor.

“This is devastating for families, friends and communities who have been affected by the loss of loved ones.

“The latest statistics show another slight fall in the number of Covid-19 related deaths. This is consistent with recent trends which have shown the number of deaths have decreased slowly for three out of the last four weeks, since the recent peak we saw a month ago.

“Today’s additional analysis also shows that the deprivation gap is widening, the death rate in the most deprived areas is now 2.3 times that of the least deprived areas. Earlier in the pandemic this gap was 2.1 times.”

The rate in the most deprived quintile (183 per 100,000 population) was more than double (2.3 times) the rate in the least deprived quintile, where it was 79 per 100,000 population, the NRS data shows.

There was also a higher death rate in urban than rural areas.

The age-standardised rate for deaths involving Covid-19 in large urban areas – 159 deaths per 100,000 population – was 4.3 times the rate in remote rural locations where it was 37 per 100,000.

In the week to December 13, there were 58 deaths in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, 48 in Lanarkshire and 40 in Lothian.

At council level, the highest number of deaths occurred in South Lanarkshire (34), followed by Glasgow (29) and Edinburgh (19).

The majority (69%) occurred in hospitals (154 deaths), with 62 deaths in care homes and eight at home or in non-institutional settings.