IT finally arrived. Not the electoral college confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, though that was a welcome formality, but a message of congratulations from Vladimir Putin.

Next in the queue was Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, a mere six weeks after election day, and a number of other notable Republicans. First the Russians, then your fellow countrymen. As a snapshot of American politics after four years of Donald Trump it could hardly be bettered.

As yet, there is no matching message from the man himself. He should follow the example of his wife, Melania, who practically skipped with delight through the holly bedecked walls of the White House as she showed off her latest, and last, Christmas decorations. Now there is a woman who either really, truly, loves Christmas, or the exit sign above her door has finally turned from red to green. Why she is not bringing out a new perfume for Christmas called Freedom by Melania I don’t know.

READ MORE: Time magazine names its person of the year

While Washington waits for the latest Trump sulk to end, plans are proceeding for the Biden inauguration, taking place just over a month from today. Whatever socially-distanced shape it takes due to Covid-19 restrictions, in tone and outlook it can only be an improvement on Mr Trump’s ceremony. Within seconds of him beginning his speech he had destroyed any remaining hopes that the angry, divisive candidate would become a uniting President.

Since his victory in November, Mr Biden’s message has been one of reconciliation. While the tone hardened this week after the electoral college announcement, pressing reset and returning to how things used to be before Hurricane Donald ripped through America was a large part of Mr Biden’s appeal to voters.

The 78-year-old, in politics for half a century, a former Vice President, could be seen as the very definition of a safe pair of hands. As such, he is what America needs right now. Having won a greater number of votes than any President in American history, the way ahead, in theory, should be smooth.

In reality it is anything but. The new President faces problems as great as FDR when he took office in 1933. Mr Roosevelt had to contend with a collapsed economy, including unemployment at 25%, and a fearful nation. Those were his “dark realities of the moment”. Mr Biden has similar woes weighing on him, most the result of a virus that has cost the lives of more than 300,000 Americans.

READ MORE: 'The electoral college has spoken'

There could be worse to come as the number of infections spikes following Thanksgiving and Christmas travel. The president-elect has promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, a huge accomplishment if he succeeds.

The virus, monstrous as it is, is not the only problem in the Biden in-tray. He has been busy handing out jobs, always one of the more satisfying tasks a president-elect can do. Even here, however, his choices are prompting some grumbling. He had promised to appoint a Cabinet that was diverse, that “looked like America”. There have been some landmark nominations, such as Pete Buttigieg, a former rival of Mr Biden’s for the Democratic nomination, at transport. Should he succeed, he will be the first openly gay Secretary. He will also be in a prime position in four years’ time should Mr Biden prove to be a one-term President.

For the most part, what has distinguished the president-elect’s nominees has been how familiar they are. Lots of faces from the Obama days have popped up again, including Secretary of State designate Tony Blinken and Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary. Some even hail from the Clinton era. Though the junior ranks display the promised diversity, the senior picks are not short of the old white men of a certain age who have regularly staffed the Cabinet. That will not go down well with the radical left in Mr Biden’s party who feel they are owed change, and fast, but for now they will fall in behind their leader.

READ MORE: Trump denies Biden win

His picks present a greater problem in that his administration is already looking like Obama: The Sequel, or Clinton: They’re Back. This plays to the charge levied at Mr Biden by Donald Trump, that he is Washington DC through and through, a purveyor of elitist, establishment politics as usual. I tried to drain the swamp, Mr Trump will say, and he is filling it up again.

Mention of the incumbent brings us to Mr Biden’s next problem. Mr Trump’s run for re-election was launched on day one of his presidency, and it will not halt because of the mere detail of his defeat in 2020. The money that has poured in from supporters to back his doomed legal challenges against the election result has gone straight into his new Political Action Committee. One estimate puts the amount raised since election day at $208 million. He is now in Georgia, home to two run-off elections in January that will determine whether Mr Biden has a tough time or otherwise getting his legislation through the Senate.

Mr Trump is not budging from his place in the spotlight. Whether he runs again, or he puts forward another Trump, there will be no dignified exit to Florida, never to be heard from again. He will see Mr Biden as the enemy, to be treated accordingly.

But President Biden is a different matter from candidate Biden. He is not going to be pushed around or harried. He is protected by the office he won. Well, up to a point. Mr Biden spent a large part of his campaign at home, out of sight, due to the pandemic. His public appearances were relatively rare and carefully managed.

He knows more than most that there is no hiding place for a US President. In that respect, his speech following the electoral college announcement was concerning on a number of fronts. He stumbled over his words and coughed. He seemed weak.

It was an alarming enough performance to prompt calls for the president-elect (and vice president-elect) to be vaccinated against the virus.

READ MORE: Biden on Brexit

The Joe Biden of today sounds a different man entirely to the one who can be heard in The Frost Tapes (BBC Sounds). That was 1987 and his first bid for the presidency. A lot of time and many tides have passed since then.

But the job of President remains as difficult, if not more so, than it ever was. Tough days lie ahead. The times require a singular President, fit for the trials he faces. One can only wish him well.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.