CHRISTMAS celebrations must be smaller and shorter, Boris Johnson has said, as cases of coronavirus continue to rise despite strict regulations.

The Prime Minister claims all four nations of the UK are sending the “same message” about restrictions over the festive season following talks lasting two days concluded this morning.

In a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said that while it “would not be right to criminalise people who have made plans” for Christmas, everyone across the country must “think hard and in detail about the days ahead”.

He explained: “We are all collectively across the UK, governments at every level,asking you to think hard and in detail about the days ahead and whether you can do more to protect yourself and others.

“We are keeping the laws the same – but we all want to send the same message: a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas, and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.”

The original UK-wide plans would have seen three households allowed to form a festive bubble between December 23 and 27.

But Mr Johnson said those were the maximum limits rather than a target to aim for.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said earlier today that people should not stay overnight at one another’s homes if at all possible, should ideally meet outdoors and stick to only meeting other households on one day.

These basic guidelines were mirrored by Professor Chris Whitty at the press conference, who stressed that while people can still mix, ideally they should keep it to a minimum.

Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, said that only two households should mix and has now said his government intend to change to law to reflect the new guidance in Wales.

Sir Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, said that it was not worth the risk of meeting the “most vulnerable” until they have been vaccinated.

“We are tantalisingly close to the stage where anybody who gets into trouble as a result of actions this Christmas would have been protected in the very near future,” he said.

“It is very important people think about that when they make decisions over the next few weeks.”

Asked by The Herald how people should handle care home visits during the festive period, Mr Whitty said that the rules remained slightly different across all four nations but there had been discussions with the Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and English chief medical officers about it.

He explained: “We have been discussing this the whole time. You're trying to balance two very difficult risks; the risks that someone who might have an infection unknowingly, going into a care home and bringing it with them, and not only infecting their own relatives but potentially many other vulnerable people completely accidentally, not intending to, against the fact that for many people in care homes this has been a very long stretch.”

He said the decision “locally has to be made by the care home in consultation with the directors of public health and other professionals” adding that there was never the possibility of reducing the risk to “zero”.

A joint statement was supposed to be released by the four nations this morning, however this has been delayed and official guidance has not been published yet from the UK or Scottish Governments, although it is expected this evening.