HOLYROOD could face a wave of sexual misconduct scandals after it approved legislation enabling investigations into MSPs harassing their own staff.

MSPs unanimously backed the general principles of Scottish Parliamentary Standards (Sexual Harassment and Complaints Process) Bill, passing it at Stage one tonight.

Until January of this year, the MSP Code of Conduct did not include a specific provision for complaints about an MSP sexually harassing a member of their own staff.

MSPs could be investigated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner for their conduct towards another MSP’s staff, and parliamentary staff, including contractors.

However prior to January 7, a complaint that an MSP sexually harassed a member of their own staff could be deemed inadmissible by the Commissioner.

Such complaints had to be pursued through employment grievance procedures instead, as the MSP was treated as being the employer for each of their staff members.

MSPs said the loophole was “shameful” and should have been closed years ago to ensure equal treatment.

Once it becomes law, the new Bill will allow complaints about MSPs sexually harassing their own staff prior to January 7 to be considered as well by the Commissioner, regardless of when the alleged misconduct took place.

It will apply to former as well as current MSPs, provided the misconduct took place while they were an MSP.

The Commissioner will then be able to make reports to Holyrood’s standards committee, which has the power to reprimand and impose sanctions on harassers.

Debating the Bill, Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston warned other parliamentarians that more change was needed within Holyrood.

“If this process has taught us anything, it’s that work to improve the parliament, as a place to engage with, a place to work, must be ongoing,” he said.

“This Bill will improve things, but it must not be seen as the end of the process.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton pushed for a tough sanction to be put in place as the maximum punishment for a severe breach of the code of conduct, stating it could go as far as suspension or dismissal from parliament.

He said: “If we do not manage to conclude this process with a serious professional consequence to match a serious breach of the code of conduct, we will have failed to achieve the goal of the high standard of working culture and it will just signal that this parliament itself does not take matters of this nature as seriously as it should.”

The Lib Dem MSP has repeatedly called for a process to remove MSPs from Holyrood in extreme circumstances.

Speaking in the debate, parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey said the Standards Committee said it would consider extending the sexual harassment provisions to Scottish Government officials, as well as MSPs, their staff and Scottish Parliament workers.