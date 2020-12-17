2020 has been a tough year for many - but especially for the elderly.

And with care homes having to take extraordinary measures in order to keep their residents safe from harm, elderly members of the community have been left isolated from their families and friends.

But a very special Christmas card appeal has been launched in a bid to deliver as many Christmas cards as it can to care homes across Scotland - and in doing so bring a smile to the faces of care home residents facing a festive period apart from their loved ones.

Andrea Fraser, 29, who organised the appeal, said she was spurred on after losing boths sets of her grandparents - two of whom had spent time in care homes themselves.

Andrea Fraser with her niece, who has been helping to write cards

“Everyone across the country can see that Covid has really disproportionately affected elderly individuals or people who live alone or in care homes, and it’s important now more than ever that we as a community pull together and show those individuals that they do matter, they’ve not been forgotten and they are valued”, she explained.

“With all these care homes taking extraordinary measures to restrict visitors and restrict families from seeing their elderly relatives, it would be nice to do something to combat that and boost morale.”

Ms Fraser, from Strathglass, was overwhelmed by the response and quickly enlisted the help of local businesses to set up several drop-off points across Edinburgh, where she’s now based.

And for those living outwith Edinburgh, it’s still possible to get involved, by posting their letters and drawings or nominating the care home in their local area to receive a delivery of cards.

With the contributions now piling up in their thousands, Ms Fraser is eager to deliver them to as many locations across Scotland.

Already the appeal has attracted airmail from places as far-flung as Amsterdam and Australia, and has seen numerous teachers get in touch to contribute hundreds of cards from classrooms of kids in Edinburgh, the Highlands and Glasgow.

“Members of the public this year are so passionate about doing something, particularly because everyone felt a bit helpless during lockdown”, Ms Fraser said.

Cards, some handmade, are set to be delivered to care homes across Scotland

“The events of this year have made it even more important that we should try to stay connected to those who otherwise may not hear from anyone or see anyone this year.

“Thousands of care home residents across the country have already lost their loved ones and are tragically left without friends and family to support them, so for those individuals, care home workers are the only contact they have with the outside world,” she added.

“Even Police Scotland are writing cards in their free time… the amount of people getting involved is just incredible.”

The Edinburgh Police Division wrote on its Facebook page that it was supporting the appeal, “sharing the love and festive cheer”.

Encouraging others to do the same, they said: “Some of our officers have been helping out with this amazing project which has been set up to co-ordinate the collection and distribution of Christmas cards to care homes across Edinburgh and wider Scotland.

“Brighten up someone's Christmas and get involved if you can.”

For Ms Fraser, some of the extra-special contributions come in the form of a child’s hand-drawn card.

“To a special person”, some of them read. “Everyone, including you, deserves an especially good Christmas.”

Cards are set to be delivered to care homes across Edinburgh, as well as to homes in Glasgow, West Lothian, Aberdeen, the Highlands and elsewhere, with the last collection taking place on Sunday 20 so that the cards can be quarantined for 72 hours and delivered to care homes in time for Christmas.

And while Ms Fraser acknowledges that it’s not yet possible for the appeal to deliver cards to every care home in Scotland - although she wishes it were - she hopes that anyone who sees the appeal might be inspired to send a card to their local care home.