HOPE in humanity, leaders led by their own popularity and retail responsibility were the topics raised by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Express

George Pitcher, an Anglican priest, said his daughter was born on April 4 and 2021 is the next year it falls on Easter Sunday.

“The journey from Christmas to Easter every year marks the passage from human darkness to the renewed hope and resurrection of a new season,” he said. “This year and into 2021, it’s not an over-exaggeration to imagine that we will not have felt this process of transformation so keenly as a people since, perhaps, the days between Christmas 1944 and VE Day on May 8 1945.”

He said the shining light of thousands of NHS volunteers, health workers who risked their own lives and scientists developing vaccines give us hope during the dark times.

“The hope that humanity will step up to the plate, whatever confronts us, is always vindicated,” he said. There will always be those souls who step forward when the darkness encroaches. Love and hope will always prevail.”

The Independent

Tom Peck said Germany and Italy had shelves plans for a Covid Christmas amnesty and it did not appear to have affected either leader’s popularity.

“It is only over here that it seems the government must conclude that there is no point seeking to introduce rules stopping people from seeing family members at Christmas because they will only break them anyway,” he said. “It’s not merely that, by that logic, why bother having, for example, speed limits on motorways?”

He said that some people - maybe 20 per cent - would break the rules but the majority would not.

“People have a right to be led by people who aren’t too superficially afraid of their own superficial popularity to tell them something they might not want to hear,” he concluded.

The Daily Mail

Victoria Bischoff was shocked to see posters in a high street store promoting an unregulated credit provider to teenagers, she said.

“The way this type of credit is being marketed to youngsters — who often have no experience of managing debt - is reprehensible,” she said. “Young people are facing a jobs crisis, with unemployment among 18 to 29-year-olds set to hit the highest level in four decades.”

She said encouraging them to put a lifestyle they cannot afford on credit to ‘cheer themselves up during a pandemic’ was a whole new level of irresponsible.

“The Financial Conduct Authority is investigating the ‘buy now, pay later’ sector — but, as usual, it is moving at a glacial pace. This is a debt crisis waiting to happen — the regulator must act now.

“Retailers desperate for sales should remember they have a moral responsibility, too.”