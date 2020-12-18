Agenda: Churches bring essential Christmas hope

Last week saw the end of level four restrictions for almost half of us living in Scotland. Those of us living under them have been enjoying visiting shops, gyms and cafes again, and generally being able to go places indoors. Particularly if we want to meet someone – Scotland, outdoors and December is not a heady mix. We are all looking forward to getting our ‘non-essential’ life back in order.

Yet there is one group of community buildings that did not reopen this weekend – our churches – for the simple reason that even under level four they were never forced to close.

It is a fascinating example and one that has passed almost without comment. As pubs, gyms, cafes, libraries and museums shut their doors, churches and other places of worship were deemed essential enough to remain open, along with schools and other public services. The key question is surely why?

Almost nobody has considered this apart from an occasional nod to solace provided by worship for ‘the religious’ (as though they are other to the rest of us in Scotland). There have understandably been reams written on hospitality and students but almost nothing about a group of Scots that in sheer numbers equals them all.

Perhaps this lack of analysis reflects that famous bus campaign where we were all encouraged that ‘there’s probably no God’ so we have just been getting on with our lives. Or perhaps we are missing something about the impact and nature of the faith community in today’s Scotland.

This week a report published by the Evangelical Alliance and Serve Scotland revealed that over 200,000 individual acts of support were delivered by churches in 180 communities during the first lockdown. According to Stories of Hope, projects were set up to deliver food, phone the elderly and isolated and support families and young people struggling with mental health, as well as those homeless or claiming asylum. For many, these were literally lifeline services – often the only contact in a day when all other support networks were closed.

Another example can be found in media. In March, when churches were closed for worship, BBC Scotland commissioned new programming to plug this gap. Reflections at the Quay, a simple act of worship, quickly became the highest viewed Sunday programme apart from the news. With six figure audiences throughout spring a new series has just started until Easter. Genuine public service broadcasting.

Love and kindness are central to the work to which Jesus has called his church. We are his heart, hands and feet, through recovery groups, vaccination hubs, foodbanks, weddings, funerals and pastoral care providing support for every demographic. It is perhaps no surprise the Scottish Government has come to see the church as essential, in every sense of the word.

Amidst the joy of the first vaccinations, there is a mix of emotions as we continue to live through this uniquely dark winter. In this too, we see a parallel with the Christmas story of hope, where light shines in the darkness which will not overcome it. There is a lot of talk of saving Christmas, forgetting it is Christmas that saves us. As church volunteers across Scotland continue their work, whatever our own faith, we should be grateful for this essential Christmas hope.

Kieran Turner is the Public Policy Officer for the Evangelical Alliance Scotland