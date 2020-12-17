A coalition of organisations and MSPs have written to Nicola Sturgeon calling for the Scottish Government to take rail services into public ownership.
The letter is signed by 14 groups representing rail workers, passengers, disabled people, pensioners, environmentalists, civil society and 20 cross-party MSPs.
It calls for the services to become publicly-owned in January after the Scotrail and Caledonian Sleeper Covid Emergency Measures Agreements expire in 24 days’ time.
READ MORE: ScotRail staff could strike amid pay dispute
The letter said: “Appointing a public operator in the New Year would provide greater stability and resilience for Scotland’s railways.
“It would also end profiteering and provide greater value for money for taxpayers and passengers by ensuring all funds are reinvested into creating an improved and more affordable railway that can play a greater role in connecting communities and reducing carbon emissions.”
The signatories highlight that the Covid-19 pandemic has created “substantial and unprecedented challenges” for Scotland’s railway and the Scottish Government has provided significant funding for the operators during this period.
READ MORE: Disabled rail passengers ‘will have to wait decades’ for accessible stations
It adds that private operators Abellio Scotrail and Serco Caledonian Sleeper “still stand to profit from Scotland’s railway through being paid a fee for operating services”.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment