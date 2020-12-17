THERE’S an old saying back where I come from in the Glens of Antrim - that a wound to the body and a wound to the mind are a cure for the soul. When I was a wee boy, it was the kind of expression my granny would come out with whenever anything bad happened to someone. It never really made any sense to me, until this year.

Now, though, I understand her. This year nearly broke me – both physically and mentally – but as it draws to a close, I find myself happier than I’ve ever been in my life.

What a year to find some peace. The irony doesn’t escape me – and, no matter what troubles may have come my way this year, I’m fully aware that I’m luckier than millions of others. I didn’t get Covid, I didn’t lose a loved one, I didn’t lose my job. My troubles have been small in comparison – but in truth, we’re all just small human beings standing on a rock spinning in space, so to each of us, our individual woes seem enormous.

This year, I took one of the biggest and hardest steps I’ve ever taken in my life. I came to terms with a diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Without picking at old wounds that are still a little raw, I’d experienced a lot of violence as a reporter in Northern Ireland. I’d been abducted and held with a bag over my head by terrorists – a gunman put me through a mock execution, pointing a pistol at my face and pulling the trigger. I didn’t know there were no bullets in the chamber, and it made him laugh to watch me reckon with my own death in front of him. There were other bad times too, but I don’t need to go into all that.

I’d known something was skew-whiff for years. Sometimes it felt like I was sitting at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, so deep under water I’d never see the surface again. It’s easy to hide hurt with self-destructive behaviour but that’s the road to ruin. This year, by simply accepting that PTSD diagnosis, and admitting that bad things happened which damaged me, life started to right itself again.

So that was my wound to the mind. Then came the wound to my body. About a month after I started to deal with the whole PTSD issue, I was rushed to hospital in agony. What started as a pretty severe case of kidney stones – which are evil enough on their own, I promise, it’s like being sliced to little pieces inside – turned into a life-threatening infection. I was on drips and morphine, in and out of consciousness. I couldn’t stand or walk for more than two weeks. My pain was so severe I gave it a name and talked to it – a name I’ll never tell anyone, as what happened between Pain and I was so intimate and humiliating that it belongs to me only.

Five months later, I am still in pain and still on medication, recovery is slow – but believe me, I am getting there, and it’s getting there that really matters. Being able to walk around the park single-handed was my own personal ascent of Everest. Finally managing to sit down at the table to eat with my family, rather than existing as a bed-bound invalid, was like a drink of water to a man lost in the desert.

Physically I might never be as fit as I once was, I’m told, but I’m not going to accept that – I’m getting a bike for Christmas, and by the middle of next year I want to be able to cycle around Glasgow every single day. If I do that, I’ll have put Pain in his coffin for good.

When my body fell ill, I felt it couldn’t have come at a worse time – I was just starting to reckon with that PTSD diagnosis, after all. But I now realise that ending up in hospital couldn’t have come at a better time. Bang – I hit rock bottom, mentally and physically. And as the cliché says, the only way is up. It was as if the pieces of Neil Mackay had fallen on the floor and there was I, the only person able to pick them all up and put them back together again. I did that, slowly slowly, over this strange and lost year. The puzzle feels pretty complete right now.

What I’ve learned isn’t revelatory or new. It’s very simple indeed. It is the smallest things in life which matter. Loving other people, the love of other people, real deep friendships. Everything else is shallow and empty. I feel purged of things which once mattered more than anything on Earth – selfish ego most of all. Pride and arrogance are dreadful traits. Losing them is the best thing that has ever happened to me.

‘Toxic’ is a much over-used word these days, but I also rid myself of toxic people. We all of us put up with friendships and relationships which do us no good. I’ve no time to waste my life on all that anymore. And I said sorry to those I needed to say sorry to – to people I’ve hurt or been thoughtless towards. And I thanked those I needed to thank. My family – my wife and children – and the friends and colleagues who stood by me and helped me put myself back together again after those two wounds to my body and mind. I owe some thanks to readers here too, because when I shared what happened to me throughout this year you wrote to tell me things would get better, that you were thinking of me. Believe me, the kindness of strangers really matters. I’ve learned that and I try to give as much as I receive these days, more I hope. The real struggle is always to do more, and do better.

So I finally get what my granny was saying all those years ago. Those blows to the body and the mind have been good for this soul of mine. I hope.

