EVEN superheroes celebrate Christmas, it turns out. Here are Batman and Robin, as drawn by Dick Sprang in 1946, and recontextualised by author Daniel Kibblesmith for a new book, DC Christmas Carols: We Wish You a Harley Christmas.
The book combines classic comic book illustrations with Kibblesmith’s “remixes” of the lyrics of traditional Christmas carols.
The first ever Batman Christmas story appeared as early as 1941, two years after the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger made his debut. The story showed our hero clearing an innocent man who has been framed for a crime he didn’t commit, while also taking the time to prove to a little kid that Santa exists. Just the kind of example we all need at this time of year.
Batman (Vol. 1) #3, 1946, Dick Sprang © and ™ DC Comics 2020 Taken from DC Christmas Carols: We Wish You a Harley Christmas by Daniel Kibblesmith, published by Chronicle Books, priced £10.99
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.