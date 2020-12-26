EVEN superheroes celebrate Christmas, it turns out. Here are Batman and Robin, as drawn by Dick Sprang in 1946, and recontextualised by author Daniel Kibblesmith for a new book, DC Christmas Carols: We Wish You a Harley Christmas.

The book combines classic comic book illustrations with Kibblesmith’s “remixes” of the lyrics of traditional Christmas carols.

The first ever Batman Christmas story appeared as early as 1941, two years after the character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger made his debut. The story showed our hero clearing an innocent man who has been framed for a crime he didn’t commit, while also taking the time to prove to a little kid that Santa exists. Just the kind of example we all need at this time of year.

Batman (Vol. 1) #3, 1946, Dick Sprang © and ™ DC Comics 2020 Taken from DC Christmas Carols: We Wish You a Harley Christmas by Daniel Kibblesmith, published by Chronicle Books, priced £10.99