A NEW mother has made an appeal from a bed in a coronavirus ward asking people to think twice before seeing other households this Christmas.

Sarah McInnes, gave birth just seven weeks ago, but had to have an emergency appointment with her GP last week who discovered she had appendicitis.

The 41-year-old was taken to Ayr Hospital for surgery and as she woke up after her operation she was told she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She told the Herald: “I was beside myself with worry. My first thought was for my baby and my family.”

Sarah has been in a bubble with her dad, who has pancreatic cancer, along with her partner Jozsef and their seven-week-old Alexander.

Knowing she was asymptomatic but still carrying the virus made Sarah think about the damage that could be caused if she had been going around Christmas shopping and then hosting a dinner with other households.

From her hospital bed she said: “It’s the asymptomatic people I fear for the most: sitting down next to a grandparent or a friend who has asthma and then they end up in here.”

Between December 23 and 27, the Scottish Government has eased restrictions to allow families to form a bubble indoors of up to three households, up to a maximum of eight people (not including children under 12).

The guidance applies to the whole of the UK and the government said it is to help reduce loneliness and isolation. But Sarah, along with health experts, believe that Christmas gatherings are a bad idea.

Sarah said: “It’s dangling a carrot and expecting people not to take it. You don’t want to think of people left alone at Christmas but what’s worse? Lonely at Christmas or a funeral in January?”

Public health expert Professor Linda Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh, said the easing was a ‘mistake’ which will have ‘consequences’ and told BBC Breakfast: “I think that means the Christmas period is a risk.”

Independent SAGE, a group of scientists who publish advice on the COVID-19 crisis, reported that households meeting over Christmas will present: “A very real danger of a third wave of the pandemic.”

Sarah said: “A few weeks ago I was wondering are these [COVID] wards full. Now I know the answer is yes. We all deserve a good 2021, not a disaster waiting to happen.”

Dr Crawford McGuffie, Medical Director, said: “NHS Ayrshire and Arran has prepared extensively to deal with COVID-19 and continues to work to ensure we have the right resources, equipment and staffing in place.”