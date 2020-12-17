Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19.

The French president is the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the illness, after experiencing symptoms.

The Elysée Palace confirmed the diagnosis in a statement on Thursday, and said the president will self-isolate for seven days and “will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely”.

The 42-year-old is "still in charge" of running the country, according to an official source.

Sky News reports that Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has suspended his public activities, and is self-isolating.

The news comes just as France imposed an overnight curfew in order to help curb soaring case numbers across the country.

Since the pandemic began, there have been two million confirmed cases and more than 59,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.