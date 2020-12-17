SINCE the pandemic started my office has been flooded with case work. People have got in touch about all manner of things.

Some people are worried about their jobs, grants for their business or guidance on what financial support schemes apply to them.

Others have been in touch for clarifications on the rules – when can they see a beloved grandparent who is trapped in a care home or visit a friend who was suffering from loneliness?

I’ve seen the great good Holyrood can do since its inception in 1999, but the pandemic amplified all that. It hit home what really matters and how much power we have to help.

At it’s beginning the Parliament was a force for unity and shared endeavour. It is such a disappointment to so many that the good will of 20 years has been squandered by the forces for division on extremes in the Brexit and independence debates.

The days of unity of 1999 could teach us something today.

In moments of panic and worry in this crisis people weren’t focused on honing their constitutional arguments.

The stark divisions of recent years largely melted away as we turned to our neighbours and communities to see who might need help.

What’s clear as we begin to come out the other side of this unparalleled public health crisis is that the focus should now be on recovery – big and small, public health and public finances, damaged high streets and hard-up firms.

After years of Tory infighting, Brexit deadlines that have come and gone, snap elections and government stalemates, people want to take a minute to pause.

They want to be with their loved ones once this virus is under control, take stock of what they value and rebuild their businesses.

Focus on what matters.

Over the course of the Scottish Parliament’s existence that’s what the Scottish people have seen from the Liberal Democrats.

Hard-working local representatives who really care about improving public services and opportunities in the communities they live in.

I’m delighted to see so many of our parliamentarians have been recognised by The Herald for their contributions.

Next year when Scotland votes for its representatives in the Scottish Parliament again that is the choice before them.

A choice to dive headfirst into years of more division and aggressive debate with the SNP.

Or a vote to focus on rebuilding our country in a fair and green fashion with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

If the SNP get to push forward with their hostile agenda, everything we need to sort in Scotland will be put behind independence in the queue of priorities.

The people on year-long wait lists for mental health help can’t afford to wait until a fresh set of separation negotiations are conducted.

Parents who can’t afford to go back to work because childcare costs are too steep can’t wait.

People who have fallen on hard times, ended up on the streets and need a warm roof over their heads can’t wait.

The world can be better after Covid. At next year’s elections the people of Scotland can make that happen by voting for the Liberal Democrats. Recovery can’t play second fiddle to independence just like everything else has.