Popular video-conferencing app Zoom is to make it easier for families and friends to meet safely over the Christmas period.

Zoom will be lifting its 40-minute free calling cap for several days in December and January.

It means people across the world will be able to video call with unrestricted access for Christmas, the last day of Hanukkah, New Year's and the last day of Kwanzaa.

The cap will be lifted for three specific time periods to allow families to meet while complying with social distancing rules.

In Scotland, the times are as follows:

3pm on Thursday, December 17 to 11am Saturday, December 19

3pm on Wednesday, December 23 to 11am Saturday, December 26

3pm on Wednesday, December 30 to 11am GMT Saturday, January 2

It is not the first time Zoom has lifted the cap during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-minute limit was previously lifted so that Americans celebrating Thanksgiving could do so without time restrictions.

Any calls made during the above times will be unlimited for free members, and anyone who pays for the service can continue to do so as usual.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the freedom should ensure that they have the latest version of Zoom installed.

A statement from Zoom read: "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same.

"As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.

"Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short."