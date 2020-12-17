A privately-run care home could be forced to close after 'serious and significant concerns' were identified following an inspection.

The Care Inspectorate has submitted an application to a sheriff court to request the cancellation of the registration of Thornlea Nursing Home in Loanhead.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said the action would allow for alternative care arrangements to be put in place for residents and said no details about the nature of the concerns would be made public until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

The first court hearing is due to take place on December 22.

It is only the second time that the Care Inspectorate has sought permission through the courts to close a home after first taking the action with Home Farm in Skye, following a major outbreak of Covid-19.

A spokesperson said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Thornlea Nursing Home in Loanhead, Midlothian.

"We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.

"Because of our concerns about the safety of residents we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

"This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time."

Morag Barrow, the director of health and social care for Midlothian HSCP said: "The HSCP has taken immediate action.

"We are working closely with NHS Lothian and the Care Inspectorate.

"Our aim is to make sure standards of care are being met by this private provider and that all appropriate measures are being taken to support residents and families."