THE Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has been offered limited access to the Scottish Government’s secret legal advice on its doomed court fight with the former first minister.

It is understood MSPs have been offered a reading room in which they can read the legal advice, but discussions remain ongoing about note-taking.

The inquiry wants to discuss what it finds in the advice when it issues a public report in the spring, however the Government is reluctant to agree.

The development comes after Holyrood twice voted to demand release of the advice to help the cross-party committee of MSPs do its work.

The inquiry is looking into how the Government botched a 2018 sexual misconduct probe into Mr Salmond.

He had the exercise overturned in a judicial review by showing it was “tainted by apparent bias”, a Government flaw that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

The inquiry has repeatedly asked to see the legal advice on which the Government mounted and maintained its doomed defence of the former first minister’s civil action.

But in spite of Ms Sturgeon promising parliament in January 2019 that the inquiry could have “whatever material” it requested, her government has refused to hand it over.

Seeing the advice would allow MSPs on the inquiry to see if the Government deviated to a perverse degree from its legal team in its bitter fight with Mr Salmond.

MSPs twice voted in favour of releasing the advice last month.

However Ms Sturgeon warned it would be a breach of the ministerial to disclose it without the prior approval of the Government’s law officers.

Under a long-standing convention, legal advice to ministers is secret, but this legal privilege can be waived if it is considered in the public interest.

The SNP Government has already released legal advice to three judge-led inquiries.

After the issue was discussed by the Scottish cabinet, Deputy FM John Swinney said earlier this month that he was “keen to consider” how the inquiry might get more information but said ministers were also “anxious to avoid creating a precedent”.

The inquiry considered the issue in a private session on Tuesday.

Disclosing the advice to the MSPs suggests the law officers have consented to sharing it outside Government, potentially making it harder to stop it becoming public later on.

If the inquiry does find significant material in the legal advice, the Government would be accused of a cover-up if it it did not then release it more widely.

Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon are expected to give evidence to the inquiry in January.