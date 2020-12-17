SCOTS have been urged: "Don't do Hogmanay."
SNP Constitution Secretary Michael Russell said no relaxation of the rules will take place over New Year, "no ifs, no buts".
He said: "Don't do Hogmanay. That's the advice."
Mr Russell made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee.
Jason Leitch, Scotland's national clinical director, said: "Hogmanay is not cancelled, but gatherings at Hogmanay are cancelled."
He said Hogmanay will be "very different" this year.
Mr Russell said people are permitted to meet outdoors but must follow social distancing rules and other restrictions.
He added: "When it comes to Hogmanay, there is no relaxation.
"No ifs, not buts, there is no relaxation of the requirements of the area in which you live."
He said there is a "great element of common sense".
Mr Russell was responding to a question from SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing.
