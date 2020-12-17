More than 800 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, latest figures show.
A total of 858 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, after 4.4 per cent of tests returned results.
In addition, 32 people have died during that time after testing positive for the virus.
The number of people in hospital with a recently confirmed coronavirus case is 112, 50 of them in intensive care.
The death toll now sits at 4,203 since the beginning of the pandemic, while 109,296 are confirmed to have been infected.
The R number is now likely to be around one in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The number measures how many people on average each coronavirus patient infects.
Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said: “We will shortly publish the latest estimate of the R number.
“We expect that it will show that the R number has risen slightly this week and is now around one again as opposed to just below one.
“This underlines the importance of having taken a cautious approach to this week’s levels review and also why we have reinforced our guidance to people ahead of the Christmas period.”
