MILLIONS of people worldwide have lost their jobs amid the global pandemic and are struggling as a result, but in stark contrast, it has been a year of good fortune for the world’s richest people.

How so?

The wealthiest people across the globe have healthier bank balances at the end of this year. American business magazine, Forbes, estimates that the world’s 2,200-plus billionaires have collectively seen their wealth surge by $1.9 trillion.

What are they worth now?

The magazine’s annual end-of-year analysis, looking at stock prices, determines that the world’s billionaires are now worth an estimated $11.4 trillion - that’s a rise of 20% from collective wealth of $9.5 trillion at the end of last year.

Anyone we know?

Business magnate, industrial designer and engineer Elon Musk had the best financial year in terms of money made - his fortune swelled by $110 billion to $137 billion. Musk - who cofounded the electronic payment firm PayPal, founded the spacecraft company SpaceX and is chief executive officer of electric-car maker Tesla - is now the third richest person in the world, thanks in part to soaring Tesla shares.

Anyone else?

According to Forbes, the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos - founder and CEO of Amazon - had the second-best 2020, making the most of a world that has been primarily shopping from home. Rising Amazon stock saw his wealth rocket by $67.5 billion to $182 billion.

Didn’t he lose money?

Bezos gave around $38 billion worth of his Amazon stock to his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott as part of their divorce settlement in 2019, but it hasn’t hurt his wallet. Meanwhile, Scott - who has a personal net worth of more than $60 billion - has donated more than $4 billion in the past four months to charities and organisations such as food banks, battling the impact of the pandemic.

China?

China's 400 billionaires gained the most wealth overall this year, rising $750 billion to $2 trillion. The country that experienced the first case of the virus in Wuhan and imposed severe lockdowns earlier this year, halting industry, has bounced back, with the US left in second place in terms of collective wealth gain - America’s 600-plus billionaires saw their wealth rise $560 billion to $4 trillion.

How are the stars faring?

US socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner - who is half-sister to Kim Kardashian and starred in the reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians - tops the Forbes list of the year's highest paid celebrities, based on earnings. The 23-year-old made $590 million, mainly due to the sale of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty. Her brother-in-law, Kanye West - wed to Kim - came second on the list, making $170 million, mainly from his Yeezy clothing deal with Adidas.

Meanwhile?

Athletes Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi nabbed the third, fourth and fifth spots, making over $100 million each.

It’s not good news for all of the super-rich?

In Brazil, Forbes puts the country’s 50 billionaires at around $13 billion poorer, in part due to the struggling economy.