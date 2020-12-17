IT’S that time of year when families gather at Christmas and inevitably crack open the board games to play after a hearty meal.

Well, it normally is, but this year there will be no such frivolities, as we all look forward to a small or digital Christmas, or at least those that have access to a computer and wifi can.

However, help is at hand as the Scottish government has, very considerately, launched its own real time board game for everyone across the nation to join in.

It doesn’t have a name but it’s a bit like Monopoly, only played in real time and involves real people in actual situations.

But first, just to get us in the mood, the Government has introduced a family Christmas hokey cokey where nobody knows whether they’re in or they’re out as ministers tell us it’s perfectly fine to visit relatives, only they’d rather we didn’t.

But it’s really actually OK, although it actually isn’t.

Obviously singing the chorus is completely barred, as is any notion of shaking it all about.

Then the Monopoly can start where the rules are broadly similar to the real game, except all the squares are exactly 2m apart and you must wear a face mask at all times.

All of Scotland’s main thoroughfares are included at the expensive end of the board but any chance of making money when an opponent lands on your square is impossible as everything is closed.

The only chance of actually taking money off opponents would be if you land on a square with a hotel on it, but only before 6pm. After that and you will go straight to jail – unless your visit is essential.

Try ordering a drink in the hotel and you are also sent to jail, unless you’re on a square in Level 1, but of course there aren’t any of those.

Landing on a station is pretty pointless as there are no trains and most of the staff are out on strike anyway.

All the community chest and chance cards in the middle involve being sent to jail for offences such as using offensive language in your own home or smacking your own child for being naughty.

Except, of course, if you are lucky enough to get a card that says you work for the NHS and then you automatically pick up £500.

Rather than the traditional counters such as a boat or Scotty dog, they are instead the faces of Nicola Sturgeon, Jason Leitch and Humza Yousaf, who will police the game to ensure the rules are adhered to.

No more than six adults can play, unless of course you happen to be in a school where up to 1,400 can play quite safely, apparently.

Of course, the elderly will be eager to pick up one of the golden cards that says congratulations, you can have one of the 95,000 vaccines currently being stored in large fridges by the end of the year.

But to get one of those you’d need to be playing an entirely different game – Trivial Pursuit – as that’s what it appears to be at the moment.