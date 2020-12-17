Almost half of all coronavirus cases in an area due to have further restrictions imposed on it tomorrow cannot be linked to a known outbreak, a health board has revealed.

Around 45% of infections in Grampian are not connected to known clusters or outbreaks – suggesting widespread community transmission in the area.

Health officials are asking residents to carefully consider their festive plans to avoid a potential "crisis after Christmas".

They warned accelerating spread in the north-east will impact on health care services in the coming weeks.

NHS Grampian’s director of public health, Susan Webb, said: “Aberdeen City continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases increase. Of the new cases each week we can link 55% of them to clusters or outbreaks – so we can explain them, we can take action to break the chains for transmission and reduce further spread.

“However, 45% of the new cases are not connected to known situations. It is for this reason that we need to involve everyone in helping us to stop the spread of Covid-19. The case numbers we are seeing at present are not solely the result of outbreaks in care homes or workplaces. This virus is circulating widely, and we are seeing community spread in our towns and villages.

“In the last week, we saw the rate per 100,000 in Aberdeen rise from 76 to 122, a 60% jump, and together with a smaller rise Aberdeenshire. Case positivity was up 3.9% to 6.1% as well, so we are rightly concerned about how fragile the situation is in the north-east.

“I am asking everyone in the north-east of Scotland to ask themselves if they are honestly taking the same level of precautions that they were back in April and May? The virus poses no less a threat to us now than it did then.”

The Scottish Government released updated guidance around festive gatherings on Wednesday.

People are now being asked to minimise the number of people in a Christmas bubble. Guidance states that, while three households is the legal maximum, their recommendation is that two would be better.

Tomorrow, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City will be moving from Level 2 restrictions to Level 3 from 6pm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I know that the move to Level 3 for East Lothian, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire – and the continuation of it in many other areas – involves real and continued difficulties for many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“However these measures are in our view essential to get and keep the virus under control."

Ms Webb said the only way to make Christmas risk-free is "to stay in your own household and not mix."

She added: “Further spread will place further significant pressure on the region’s health care staff and facilities. Ultimately it will sadly lead to more deaths as well. We could see a crisis after Christmas if we don’t all pull in the right direction.

“The easing of restrictions for a short period does not oblige any of us to gather indoors with other households. To do so remains extremely risky. We know you hold the people working in health & social care in high esteem. You turned out in your thousands to clap for carers during the first wave of the pandemic. The greatest gift you can give the NHS this year is to limit the spread of this virus."

The director of public health warned that further increased spread over Christmas could see restrictions on the region increased even further in the weeks after.

“If we do not do all we can and spread continues to increase, it is eminently probable that the Scottish Government could place further restrictions on the region in the weeks ahead to control the spread,” she added.

“It is vital everyone continue to play their part now, and in the coming weeks, to stop the situation in the region from worsening and the pressure on our health care facilities from increasing further. If we all work together we can save lives

“The start of a vaccination programme is light at the end of the tunnel - but we are still in that tunnel and will stay there for some months to come. We have all got to make changes to our behaviour. We all have to play our part. Anyone can catch COVID-19 and anyone can spread it.”