Very high levels of vaccine uptake are needed to completely stop transmission of coronavirus, MSPs have been warned.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, of the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said around 70% to 80% of the population need to be immunised in order for the UK to reach “herd immunity”.

Another JCVI member said it is difficult to say when this point will be reached, but it will not be in the early part of 2021.

A number of experts involved in the vaccination programme addressed the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Committee on Thursday morning.

Prof Lim, who is head of Covid-19 vaccination at the JCVI, was asked how many people need to be vaccinated before restrictions can be eased.

He said: “It’s generally estimated that if a vaccine was highly effective at blocking transmission – maybe 70, 80 or 90% at blocking transmission – then given the transmissibility of this coronavirus, one might need to vaccinate up to 70% or 80% of the population.”

Saying this would be “herd immunity”, Prof Lim added: “It’s very high levels of vaccine uptake that will be required to completely stop transmission of the virus through the population.”

Professor Andrew Pollard, chairman of the JCVI, said much of the timescale depends on which vaccines are given authorisation and how quickly they can be supplied.

He said: “Herd immunity is the level at which you’ve reduced the amount of transmission or raised the number of people protected that the virus can no longer transmit.

“And that’s a much bigger ask than being able to show some impact on transmission of the virus.”

Prof Pollard, who is leading clinical trials for the Oxford vaccine, said it would be wrong to focus entirely on herd immunity at this stage, as that may mean around 80%-90% of people need to be vaccinated.

Some vulnerable people will not be able to receive the vaccine, he said, and other countries will have lower rates of vaccination.

Prof Pollard added: “Herd immunity would be a fantastic goal to reach, I think that is a long way off.

“We should focus on protecting the vulnerable and having as many people as possible vaccinated in the population for the direct protection.

“We will get some impact on transmission as well but we won’t stop the virus completely in the first few months of next year.”

MSP Stuart McMillan voiced concern that several care home workers in his Inverclyde constituency have indicated they will not take the vaccine.

He asked if anything should be done to encourage all care home workers to receive the jab.

Prof Lim said every effort should be made to encourage care home workers to take up the offer, adding: “Local leaders need to understand why care home workers might be reluctant to take up the vaccine and the reasons for that may differ in Scotland compared to somewhere in England, for instance.

“Understanding those issues will be helpful in encouraging uptake.”