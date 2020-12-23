Scots are preparing to embrace a new Christmas tradition this year to mark the end of what has been a very difficult few months.
Although coronavirus restrictions will be eased slightly across the festive period, Christmas will certainly be a different holiday this year, but that does not mean it won’t be special.
Families across Scotland and the UK are being asked to "help Santa fly his sleigh" this year with a bit of seasonal magic.
Kids and adults alike are being encouraged to go to their doorsteps on Christmas Eve at 6pm and ring a bell for two minutes to "spread Christmas spirit".
It comes following the success of Clap For Carers, which saw millions of people across the UK pay respect to frontline workers during the Covid pandemic.
A post which went viral back in November has amassed hundreds of thousands of shares, and Facebook events across the country have begun popping up to encourage even more people to take part.
It reads: “On Christmas Eve at 6pm we are asking everyone to come outside and ring a bell for 2 mins to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly that sleigh.
“After a tough year it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities. End 2020 with a bit of Magic, hope and togetherness!”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.