MACKIE Pharmacy, with branches across Glasgow and the West, would like to remind the public about their 24/7 prescription collection service. Patients can collect their dispensed medication from the pharmacy shop front collection points, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is just one of a number of initiatives that Mackie Pharmacy have introduced to ensure patients are provided for in a safe, convenient and effective way at this challenging time.

24/7 Prescription Collection

The invaluable service was launched during lockdown at their Spey Road branch serving the communities of Bearsden and Drumchapel.

It has proven highly effective in encouraging physical distancing both inside and outside the pharmacy. People are now able to collect medication from the shop front, preventing clustering inside and queuing outside the shop at peak times. This set up also supports keyworkers with busy work/shift patterns, to allow them to pick up their medication at less popular times without having to come in to contact with others.

Mackie Pharmacy, with seven shops across the city offering this useful service, will pick up your prescription from your GP, you will then receive a text message when your prescription is ready to collect. Simply enter your ‘PIN’ from the text message into the automated prescription collection point and collect your medication without any queues, fuss or time restraint.

Extended Opening Hours

Our pharmacist managers and their dedicated teams are proud to serve and provide an exceptional service to the community. The extended opening hours of 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturday, encourages further physical distancing and improves access to pharmacy services at this challenging time. These extended opening hours are also in place at the Bearsden/ Drumchapel, Giffnock, Paisley and Shawlands branches.

Extended Free Delivery Service

The pharmacy also offers a free delivery service to local patients and will deliver to all shielding and self-isolating patients during this current pandemic even if they have never used the pharmacy before. All drivers are PVG checked and Covid-19 aware.

The extensive list of delivery postcodes available:

G13-1, G13-2, G13-3, G13-4, G14-0, G15-6, G15-7, G15-8, G33-6, G41-1, G41-2, G41-3, G41-4, G41-5, G42-7, G42-8, G42-9, G43-1, G43-2, G44-3, G46-6, G46-7, G46-8, G51-1, G51-2, G51-3, G51-4, G52-1, G52-2, G52-3, G52-4, G53-5, G61-1, G61-2, G61-3, G61-4, G76-7, G76-8, G69-0, G69-8, G69-9, G81-1, PA1-1, PA1-2, PA1-3, PA2-0, PA2-6, PA2-7, PA2-8, PA2-9, PA3-1, PA3-2, PA3-4, PA4 (Renfrew) ML5-2

All Mackie Pharmacy teams throughout Glasgow have shown impressive dedication to caring for their local community by remaining open for every scheduled hour of the current pandemic. Protecting their communities and supporting key/shift workers is an essential focus for owner John-Paul Mackie and the driving force behind the installation of seven automated prescription collection points in Cardonald, Bearsden/Drumchapel, Dumbarton, Giffnock, Moodiesburn, Paisley, and Shawlands.

As well as providing patients with a hassle free prescription collection point and delivery service, Mackie Pharmacy also offer a range of free NHS services including Pharmacy First/Minor Ailments, Smoking Cessation, Emergency Hormonal Contraception, Medication Review and NHS Flu vaccinations to those who are eligible.

Sign up online at www.mackiepharmacy.co.uk or call 08002 321885.

Or pop into the Mackie Pharmacy in your community:

Bearsden/Drumchapel | 145 Spey Road G61 1LF

Cardonald | Paisley Road West G52 3SX

Giffnock | 154 Fenwick Road G46 6XW

Moodiesburn | 16 Blackwoods Crescent G69 0EN

Paisley | 75 Glasgow Road PA1 3PE

Shawlands | 1067 Pollockshaws Road G41 3YF