Level changes for certain areas in Scotland will come into force this evening at 6pm.
Nicola Sturgeon announced Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and East Lothian will be moving to Level 3 of the country's tier system tonight.
An additional weekly review will take place next week to further examine if further action is needed, after initially expecting the next formal review to take place in the first week of January.
Here is your area's level as of 6pm tonight:
Full list of tiers as of 6pm tonight:
Aberdeen City: Level 3
Aberdeenshire: Level 3
Argyll and Bute: Level 2
Clackmannanshire: Level 3
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar: Level 1
Dumfries and Galloway: Level 1
Dundee City: Level 3
East Ayrshire: Level 3
East Dunbartonshire: Level 3
East Lothian: Level 3
East Renfrewshire: Level 3
Edinburgh (City of): Level 3
Falkirk: Level 2
Fife: Level 3
Glasgow City: Level 3
Highland: Level 1
Inverclyde: Level 2
Midlothian: Level 3
Moray: Level 1
North Ayrshire: Level 3
North Lanarkshire: Level 3
Orkney Islands: Level 1
Perth and Kinross: Level 3
Renfrewshire: Level 3
Scottish Borders: Level 1
Shetland Islands: Level 1
South Ayrshire: Level 3
South Lanarkshire: Level 3
Stirling: Level 3
West Dunbartonshire: Level 3
West Lothian: Level 3
