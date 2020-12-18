I tripped unceremoniously at the first hurdle of my recent Unconscious Bias training course when confronted with a scenario: A young boy was involved in a car accident in which he lost his dad.

At the hospital the surgeon couldn’t operate because the boy was the surgeon’s son. How is this possible? For several minutes I went down a puzzled rabbit hole of family permutations – the surgeon was his step dad; the dad in the car was his step dad; he had two gay dads; it was all a bad dream and his dad was still alive and would walk out the shower like Bobby Ewing.

On and on my fevered thought processes went until, bang, this 50-something year old woman who supports gender equality 100 per cent, was schooled in unconscious bias. The surgeon was his mother, ya duffus.

The course then continued to unpick some of the assumptions we make about people – around accent, age, class, race, religion, gender, sexuality and where they come from around the UK – and how that might influence who we recruit, promote and even socialise with at work.

It isn’t a perfect science and it isn’t going to change inequality overnight but it creates a foundation on which to change attitudes.

Maybe Liz Truss, the women and equalities minister, has never been on such a course or has a weird perception of what Unconscious Bias training is, but she’s going to scrap them for the civil service and the Government.

In a speech yesterday, Truss bemoaned the training, rejecting it as a tool of the left and saying that “study after study has shown Unconscious Bias training doesn’t improve equality and in fact can backfire by reinforcing stereotypes and exacerbating biases”.

For someone very focused on “concentrating on data and research rather than campaigning and listening to those with the loudest voices” the speech was lacking in cold hard facts.

How is it politically correct to want to question the assumptions we make about people which can, and do, lead to huge inequalities in our society? Discrimination comes directly from unconscious bias and structural inequalities within the system.

Good luck telling the female Glasgow City Council workers who received lower wages than their male counterparts and who won their case, to move away from that cause, or those whose lives were destroyed because of the Windrush scandal to drop their campaign.

Truss wants us to focus instead on geographical inequalities. “If you were born in Wolverhampton you have been underserved by successive governments. This must change and will change,” she told us.

This is all intended to play well to the so-called red wall that turned blue in the north of England, but, when asked a question about whether she had discussed her agenda with her colleagues in the devolved nations, she batted the question away, saying she speaks to her counterparts.

I think we can safely say the answer was "not really". She argued that the protected characteristics of the 2010 Equality Act (such as age, disability, sexual orientation) overlook the socio-economic and geographic inequalities and yet the very first line of the 2010 Act is about socio economic inequalities.

On the same day we learnt more allegations of million pound contracts being offered to WhatsApp contacts of government ministers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Truss told us “by driving reforms that increase competition, boost transparency and improve choice, we can open up the opportunity”.

This new fairness sounds promising. It’s a well-worn path by those with too much to lose if the status quo is altered: Confuse us all about the meaning of equality. Make us angry that some are getting precedence over others. Sit back and enjoy the resultant lack of progress on all equalities.

And, in Liz Truss’s case with her sky-high approval ratings – skulk in the shadows waiting to be the new Conservative Party leader.

