The Pride of Scotland Awards are set to celebrate the country's heroes - including a life-saving 11-year-old, a lorry driver who prevented a family from drowning and rugby legend Doddie Weir.

Others being recognised include the entire community of the Isle of Bute and the founder of an international network of cancer care centres.

More than 50 famous faces are taking part in the awards show – being broadcast on December 31 – including a member of the royal family, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and tennis star Sir Andy Murray.

Singers Sir Rod Stewart and Rita Ora will also feature, as well as Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and The Vamps.

Jenny Cook (left) who was honoured at the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards, and was presented her award by The Vamps (right).

Actress Elaine C Smith, who joins presenter Kirsty Gallacher to host the show from the cloisters at Glasgow University, said the 11 winners are all “true Scottish heroes”.

Weir, 50, will receive the people’s award having raised more than £5 million to help those like himself with motor neurone disease.

A child of courage award goes to Greg Galloway, 11, of Galston, East Ayrshire, for rescuing his grandfather, John Howe, 61, from a remote stretch of the River Irvine after he suffered a stroke during a fishing trip.

Another daring water rescue led to John Haughie, 32, from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, being given the outstanding bravery award for saving a mother and her three children from drowning after they were swept out to sea at Mallaig beach.

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will surprise Maggie’s Centres founder Dame Laura Lee, 55, with the outstanding contribution award.

Dame Laura Lee (left) who was honoured at the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards, and was presented her award by the Duchess of Cornwall (right).

Dame Laura, originally from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, was inspired to set up the cancer support centres by a patient she nursed.

The Community Heroes award goes to the people of Bute for helping 24 Syrian refugee families settle into island life.

The awards show will feature a rendition of Auld Lang Syne led by Sir Billy Connolly as well as performances by Tom Walker, McFly and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Elaine C Smith said: “”’m delighted to be bringing in the bells with Kirsty and bidding farewell to this challenging year.

“What we need more than ever on Hogmanay 2020 is positivity, and the Pride of Scotland Awards will be offering that in spades.

“Our winners are all true Scottish heroes, and I can’t wait for you to join us to celebrate them – and a hopeful New Year – on STV this Hogmanay.”