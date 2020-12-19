AMID the turbulence of 2020, it seems Brits have been turning toward crafting to help us cope - the pastime has surged in the UK and even celebrities are getting in on the act.

Lockdown has sparked a love for crafting?

New research shows that many of us have turned to making things by hand, from knitting to sewing. The online site LoveCrafts.com, experienced a 114% rise in web traffic from March to November, compared with the same period in 2019, with 73% of traffic from new visitors keen to find out where to begin.

And it’s not just to pass the time?

A survey commissioned by the site - which describes itself as “global community of happy crafters all over the world” - found that 96% of 1,500 members of the public had used crafting in some form to boost their mental health during this challenging year, along with music and exercise. Of those surveyed, three fifths (58%) said the pandemic had negatively impacted their mental health and that nearly all (97%) had crafted at some point as a way of trying to enhance their mental wellbeing - 56% said they listened to music and 49% said they exercised, toward the same goal. And when asked why they chose crafting, 81% said “it relaxes me".

Which crafts in particular?

Since lockdown began in March, knitting has consistently proved to be the most popular craft. Lovecraft.com's "how to knit" page saw a 759% rise in hits, according to Craft Business.

What else?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, searches for “face mask” rose by the staggering figure of 11,666% from March to May, with the website’s “no-sew” face mask tutorial page experiencing a surge in traffic by nearly 6000% at one point.

A DIY Christmas?

Christmas will be so different in so many ways this year and it seems many of us may well be receiving home-made gifts as online searches for Christmas crafts rose by more than 100%.

Here comes the science?

Studies have previously shown the health benefits of various crafts - 2007 research conducted by Harvard Medical School's Mind and Body Institute in the United States found that knitting lowers the heart rate by an average of 11 beats per minute and induces an “enhanced state of calm” similar to that of a yoga session.

Streaming inspiration?

Separate research from TheSoul Publishing, one of the largest global independent digital studios, backs up the creative and crafting surge data, revealing that this year, 73% of Brits have watched a YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok video for home project inspiration, crafting ideas, DIY activities, and/or cooking.

Stars are getting in on the act?

Celebrities are entertaining their online following with their own creations, including Loose Women presenter, Stacey Solomon, who regularly posts videos of her home-made efforts, including DIY Christmas wreaths, garlands and baubles.

A “joyful distraction”?

Edward Griffith, founder of LoveCrafts.com, said: “Crafting has brought people both joy and distraction during these stressful times and our data certainly shows how it’s more popular than ever.”