THE coronavirus pandemic and Brexit - specifically the Prime Minister’s handling of both - continued to dominate the newspapers comment sections - plus Tom Cruise’s film set Covid rant.

The Daily Mail

Stephen Glover warned Covid was making a comeback in parts of the country and said the next few weeks would be crucial for Boris Johnson.

“We are caught up in a perfect storm of a possible No Deal Brexit and an apparently resurgent pandemic,” he said. “On Brexit, we may be edging towards an agreement which will avert the perils of No Deal. But we’re not there yet, and within the next few days the PM will have to decide whether to accept an inevitable compromise.”

He said both the pandemic and Brexit would challenge even the strongest of leaders.

“If Boris can lead us out of this nightmarish pandemic rather than being led by the scientists, and if he can pull off an honourable deal with the EU, it will be a magnificent achievement,” he said. “We will soon discover whether he is equal to the task.”

The Daily Express

The newspaper’s leader column said the health and economic fall-out of Covid was loosening the Prime Minister’s grip on power and said Brexit gave him the ‘ultimate opportunity’ to get his premiership back on track.

“Brexit has and most likely will forever define Mr Johnson’s premiership and that is why, for the country and his political legacy, he must fight on in the interests of the British people,” it said. “It is not only in the interest of the British people but in the interest of the Prime Minister for Britain to be bold and take an Australian-style Brexit if Brussels refuses to follow the “narrow path” for agreement.

“So Boris, channel your inner Churchillian spirit, get Brexit done and finally take back control of your premiership.”

The Independent

Ed Cumming said Tom Cruise’s taped threats to fire Mission Impossible staff who stand too close together were largely unobjectionable.

“Here is one of the most famous people in the world, highlighting his film’s role in setting an example and boosting the economy,” he said. ““We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*****s,” Cruise yells, giving him an oven-ready slogan for a future presidential run.”

He said we may never know the sincerity of his outburst but we are ‘asking the wrong questions.’

“Thanks to the shouting, more of us are thinking about Mission: Impossible 7,” he added.

“With its exhortations to wear face coverings and wash our hands and keep apart, coronavirus has taught us all to be a little more Cruise-ish. It doesn’t matter what’s underneath the mask. You just have to act the part.”