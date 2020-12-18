DESPITE the name, The Herald Scottish Politician of the Year Awards are not solely about politicians.

Recognising the ways that members of the public, often those thrust into extraordinary or tragic circumstances, can shake up the system is also an integral part of the event.

For the passion, determination, grief and anger felt outside Parliament have always been key drivers of change within it, as parties are compelled to respond to the public mood.

With the awards on pause in 2020 because of Covid, this week The Herald has been running the judges’ pick of the overall winners from the past 21 years of devolution.

But when it came to the Public Campaign or Campaigners of the Year category, they faced an impossible choice: how to elevate any one past winner above the rest. They have therefore chosen to recognise all the previous winners and their efforts.

The only politician to win the award did so twice. Margo MacDonald was praised as both an SNP and an Independent MSP in 2002 and 2003 for her campaigns on difficult topics including prostitution, cannabis, and the cost of the Holyrood building.

David and Ozlem Grimason were recognised for changing a society overseas after unimaginable tragedy.

David and Ozlem Grimason

The couple launched a national campaign in Turkey to reform gun laws after their only child Alistair, two, was killed by a stray bullet in a gunfight at a Turkish cafe in July 2003.

The Edinburgh couple turned an anti-gun campaign into a political movement in Turkey, where one in four households held a firearm. Their son’s killer was given a 36-year jail term, and a 200,000-name petition was delivered to Turkey’s parliament.

The campaign helped to sweep away complacency on guns in the country.

Jennifer McCarron, Roza Salih, and Evelina Siwak were three of the Drumchapel schoolgirls who took on the Home Office over the fate of fellow pupils facing deportation.

The trio – who collected the award on behalf of a group of seven pupils dubbed The Glasgow Girls – began their work in the spring of 2005, when the Murselaj family in Scotstoun faced removal to Kosovo after their asylum applications failed.

However it was their efforts on behalf of the Vucaj family, three children and their parents who were taken from their home in a dawn raid, which gained them national attention. First Minister Jack McConnell met them, and their cause was taken up by a crossparty group of MSPs.

Having caught the politics bug, Ms Salih recently tried to become an SNP candidate for Holyrood.

Lifeguard Sakchai Makao had been living in Shetland since he was 10 when the Home Office tried to deport him to his native Thailand at the age of 23 in a clampdown on foreign criminals in 2006 because an out-of-character offence three years earlier.

His adopted community rose to his defence. The Shetland for Sakchai Campaign attracted 8,000 signatures, raised money for his legal costs, and successfully petitioned for him to stay.

The Farepak Savers’ Campaign helped thousands when a Christmas savings scheme collapsed and 150,000 families – 31,000 of them in Scotland – lost an estimated £40m as a result.

Clydeside Action on Asbestos was formed 1984 to tackle one of the deadliest legacies of Scotland’s industrial past, and scored a series of dramatic legal victories.

Its members secured an amendment to the Mesothelioma Damages Bill to end an agonising choice faced by victims – claim damages for themselves, or wait so their families could perhaps secure greater compensation after their death.

They also overcame a 2007 House of Lords ruling ending the right of those diagnosed with another asbestos-related condition, pleural plaques, to claim compensation.

The campaigners and solicitors, Thompsons drafted the corrective Damages (Asbestos-related Conditions) (Scotland) Bill which became law in 2009.

Businesswoman Ann Moulds

The C Diff campaigners all lost relatives in the Clostridium difficile outbreak which claimed the lives of 18 patients at Vale of Leven Hospital in Dunbartonshire in 2008.

Michelle Stewart, whose mother-in-law died at the hospital, became the face of those seeking a public inquiry.

Backed by Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie, the campaign persuaded then health secretary Nicola Sturgeon to have one but were disappointed at its scope. Ms Sturgeon later widened its remit to include “experiences within and beyond Scotland”.

Businesswoman Ann Moulds was forced to flee her Ayrshire home after a two-year stalking ordeal in which she was sent obscene items through the post, and terrorised with silent phone calls. She lost her career, went into hiding, and found the justice system wholly inadequate.

When her stalker was finally convicted, he received a community service order. Ms Moulds successfully fought to have stalking made a distinct criminal offence and founded the Action Against Stalking charity.

The Save Lossie Community Action Group ran a great campaign in defence of RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, and were backed by first minister Alex Salmond and actor Ewan McGregor, whose fighter pilot brother Colin flew from the base.

Warning closure would devastate the local economy, with thousands of jobs at risk if the RAF left, their battle kept the base open.

Nine-year-old Martha Payne set out to raise funds for the charity Mary’s Meals with daily reviews and pictures of lunches at her Lochgilphead school.

Her NeverSeconds blog raised £2,000 in its first month, generated a national debate about the standard of school dinners, and infuriated Argyll & Bute Council, which tried to ban it.

The resulting publicity saw donations rocket and she raised more than £120,000 for children in Malawi.

Shelter Scotland highlighted the iniquities of the so-called bedroom tax, the UK Government housing benefit cut imposed on social housing tenants with spare bedrooms. Their campaign saw the Scottish Government find £20m in emergency funds for affected families, a mitigation scheme that has since gone on to provide £300m.

Three charities, Aberlour Childcare Trust, Barnardo’s Scotland and WhoCares? Scotland Coalition for Continuing Care, won in 2014 for improving a Scottish Government Bill on the rights of young people. They helped redraft it to ensure that young people leaving care had a right to continued support up to the age of 21 instead of 16, as it had been.

Gordon Aikman, who died in 2017

After Gordon Aikman, a former Labour and Better Together staffer, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2014, he raised £400,000 and helped ensure people with degenerative conditions could access computer voice technology. As a result of his Gordon’s Fightback campaign, the NHS pledged to begin funding the specialist nurses who care for MND patients in Scotland.

In a memorable and moving speech at the awards ceremony, he called for nurses to be paid the Living Wage, he said: “Last year, I was here in this room, I walked up the stairs, across the stage and stood at the podium.

“This year, I can’t take a single step unaided, I wish I could.

“Last year, I ate my own dinner, this year, I had to be fed by a carer.

“It’s a scandal that some care workers in Scotland still do not get paid the living wage. Carers are, for me, my hands, my arms, my legs.

“They are my very freedom. A consultant earns in six weeks what a carer earns in a year. That can and must change.”

He died in 2017 aged 31.

No to Named Persons (NO2NP) forced the Scottish Government to rewrite its “state guardian” plan by taking the fight to the UK Supreme Court, which agreed it would have broken the law on data sharing.

After former Dundee United player Frank Kopel was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s aged 59, his wife Amanda Kopel was forced to give up her job as his condition deteriorated and his needs became greater and the financial strain on the family increased.

If he had been over 65, Frank would have been entitled to free personal care (FPC) from his local authority, but because he was younger he had to pay for it, in spite of his illness.

By the end of his life, his family were paying out £300 a week for his care and had to sell his treasured football memorabilia to cover the bills.

In 2013, Amanda started the Frank’s Law campaign to extend FPC to all those with degenerative conditions, regardless of their age.

Frank received free care when he reached 65, but died 19 days later. However Amanda persevered and Frank’s Law became a reality last year.

Gillian Murray fought tirelessly to secure an independent review of mental health services at NHS Tayside’s Carseview Centre after her uncle, David Ramsay, took his own life in 2016 at the age of 50 just days after he was twice rejected for treatment at the Dundee facility. She secured an independent inquiry into mental health services in Tayside which found failings at all levels.

The British Heart Foundation Scotland won for its Nation of Lifesavers campaign to ensure CPR is taught in all secondary schools after persuading Glasgow to lead the way.

The initiative means 50,000 pupils will be trained each year in CPR skills that will save lives for generations.