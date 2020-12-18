Twenty-five Scottish schools and campuses are to be built or refurbished thanks to an investment of nearly £800 million.

Education Secretary John Swinney has revealed that Scottish Government funding, alongside local authority contributions, will enable improvements across 18 local authorities.

Ministers also said that Phase 2 of the Learning Estate Investment Programme would deliver digitally enabled, low-carbon teaching venues.

The programme aims to benefit around 50,000 pupils by the end of the next Parliament and is managed on behalf of the Scottish Government by the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT).

Among the schools and campuses included in Phase 2 are the Gaelic Primary and a new city centre primary school in Glasgow, Liberton High and Wester Hailes Education Centre in Edinburgh, Peincuik High and Mayfield Primary School Campus in Midlothian, Perth High and Nairn Academy.

Mr Swinney said: “I am determined that our pupils have access to high-quality, up-to-date facilities that parents, staff and children can be proud of.

“This next phase builds on our commitment and proven track record in replacing schools in the poorest condition so that more children or young people can be educated in high quality buildings and ensure equity of provision.

“Scotland’s construction industry has worked incredibly hard to deal with the many challenges presented by the COVID pandemic. This funding will help the sector, sustaining many jobs and providing a welcome boost to communities across the country.

“Many of the projects will include wider community facilities and integration as part of the new school build or refurbishment. These facilities are so much more than just a school where children are educated, they are the centre piece of communities with links to the wider learning estate such as further education facilities and community libraries.”

Councillor Stephen McCabe, COSLA’s Children and Young People spokesperson, said: “Scotland’s Councils are determined to provide our Children and Young people with the first class learning environment that they deserve.

"This second phase of joint investment from Scottish and Local Government has far reaching benefits, but can only be delivered through strong partnership working.

"It’s been a really challenging year for our communities so this is good news before Christmas, and it gives our children and young people a sense of the importance that all spheres of government place on their learning environments. Councils are quite rightly prioritising this investment, at a time when there are real challenges and competing priorities.”

Gemma Boggs, senior associate director at SFT, added: “We are delighted to see the launch of phase 2 of the Learning Estate Investment Programme. As programme managers, we will continue to work collaboratively with our public and private sector partners to deliver this additional investment which will be welcome news to the construction industry.

“These new or refurbished facilities will provide world-class, digitally enabled learning environments and be designed with communities at their heart. Ambitious programme energy targets will contribute to our net zero goals.”

List of Phase 2 projects:

Angus Council - Monifieth High School

City of Edinburgh Council - Liberton High School

City of Edinburgh Council - Wester Hailes Education Centre

Dumfries and Galloway Council - Dumfries High School

Dundee City Council – Proposed new campus to replace Craigie and Braeview High Schools

East Ayrshire Council - Doon Valley Community Campus

East Ayrshire Council - St Sophia’s Primary School

Fife Council - Inverkeithing High School

Glasgow City Council - Gaelic Primary School

Glasgow City Council - New City Centre Primary School

Highland Council - Broadford Primary School

Highland Council - Nairn Academy

Midlothian Council - Penicuik High School

Midlothian Council - Mayfield Primary School Campus

Moray Council - Findrassie Primary School

North Ayrshire Council - Montgomerie Park Primary School

Perth and Kinross Council - Perth High School

Perth and Kinross Council - Primary School(North Perth)

Renfrewshire Council - Paisley Grammar Community Campus

Scottish Borders Council - Galashiels Academy

Scottish Borders Council - Peebles High School

South Lanarkshire Council - Newton Farm Primary School extension

Stirling Council - Callander Primary School

West Dunbartonshire Council - Faifley Campus

West Lothian Council - East Calder Primary School