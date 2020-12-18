There have been a further 744 cases of Covid-19 recorded across Scotand during the past 24 hours, taking the total to 110,040 overall.
Speaking during the daily briefing on the extent of the pandemic, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that have also been 36 deaths in that time.
The overall death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 4239.
Ms Freeman said during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing that the daily test positivity rate is 4.2%
A total of 1032 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, with 50 being treated in intensive care, the same as on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 172 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 158 in Lanarkshire and 94 in Grampian. The rest were spread out across the other health board areas.
Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and East Lothian will be moving to Level 3 of the country's tier system tonight.
