A woman who went viral after being filmed dancing through the streets as a Christmas tree has been dubbed “the dancing queen of Pollokshields” by Nicola Sturgeon.

Originally from Philadelphia in the US, Kate E Deeming, 47, has lived in Glasgow for more than 20 years.

The dance artist was recognised by the Scottish Parliament for her contribution to dance in 2010, and she said the First Minister has “always been a fan”.

That much became apparent when Ms Sturgeon shared a video of Ms Deeming brightening people’s day by dancing while dressed as a Christmas tree through the streets of Pollokshields, in the southside of Glasgow, raising money for local primary schools as she went.

The First Minister said that the Ms Deeming was spreading joy around her constituency of Pollokshields.

The dancing queen of Pollokshields @SunriseDances - spreading joy, and fundraising for @pollokshieldsps along the way. https://t.co/xdZPqyowOv — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 18, 2020

A short clip of Ms Deeming dancing down the street has been shared 900,000 times on Twitter, with some users saying she was bringing Christmas cheer despite the gloom surrounding this year's pandemic-restricted fesitivities.

Ms Deeming and others are undertaking a fundraising 50km street dance to raise money for her son Jasper's Pollokshields Primary School, and three other schools in the area.

Ms Deeming and son Jasper.

Ms Deeming said: “I’m a single parent, I really rely on my son’s school.

“During this pandemic they’ve been amazing in providing emotional as well as psychological and physical and educational support, and he just loves going to school.

“I think the fact that he loves going to school is a testament to how amazing they are. So I wanted to do something for them because they’ve not had any fundraisers.”

Local people have been invited to walk, run or dance a number of routes designed by Pollokshields Primary to raise money, and Ms Deeming decided she would join in by completing the course dressed as a festive fir.

The dancer said she has seen how much people need a bit of joy while completing her challenge.

“I see when I’m out there how much people need it,” she said.

“There’s been so much focus on all this fear and all the sadness from the past year, and I get that.

“We need to find ways to bring that sense of joy back into our lives.

“We can be happy, we can be silly. Just because I’m living light, doesn’t mean I’m taking things lightly.”