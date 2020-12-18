A new online calculator claiming to be able to predict when Scots can receive the Covid-19 vaccine has been created.

The omni calculator poses a series of questions about people's age, health and profession before using the information gathered to work out their potential place in the queue to receive the jab.

It comes just one week after Covid vaccination programmes kicked off in the UK, with the first Scot receiving the Pfizer jab last Tuesday.

The vaccine, which researchers have found to be up to 95 per cent effective, has now been distributed to thousands of Scots.

The calculator's estimations are based on the nine-point priority list released by the UK government, detailing who will be getting the jab first.

Created by Steven Wooding, the calculator combines answers to give a rough indication of how long people will have to wait.

It asks people various questions, including age, whether they work at a care home or in healthcare, if they are currently pregnant and if they have had to shield or have any underlying health conditions.

The calculator's page states: "You will then see an estimate of the maximum number of people who are in line to receive the vaccine before you.

"We also indicate how long it might be before you get the vaccine, based on the vaccination rate. By default, we base these figures on a vaccination rate of 1 million vaccinations a week and a default takeup rate of 70.6%."

You can use the calculator here.