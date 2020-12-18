SCOTS should think about wearing face coverings if they plan to meet other households indoors to celebrate Christmas, Jason Leitch has said.

Scotland's national clinical director said advice issued by the World Health Organisation was "very sensible".

It comes amid fears over a rise in coronavirus cases as restrictions are relaxed over the festive period.

Up to eight Scots from three households will be allowed to meet indoors between December 23 and 27.

However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly urged Scots not to do this if they can avoid it.

She said it is better to stay at home in your own household, or to meet outdoors.

Advice published by the WHO earlier this week said: "Indoor gatherings, even smaller ones, can be especially risky because they bring together groups of people, young and old, from different households, who may not all be adhering to the same infection prevention measures.

"Gatherings should be held outside if possible, and participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

"If held indoors, limiting group size and ensuring good ventilation to reduce exposure risk are key.

"It may feel awkward to wear masks and practise physical distancing when around friends and family, but doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy."

Asked about this at the Scottish Government's regular coronavirus briefing, Mr Leitch said: "The WHO advice is good.

"It came out because the WHO are worried about Christmas, of course around the world, not just Scottish Christmas.

"And what they suggest is very sensible. It says if you are indoors with people who are not in your household, you should think about wearing a face covering."