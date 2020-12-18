The skull of a whale which was being monitored by Scots scientists on a beach has been stolen.

The 45kg skull, which is believed to have belonged to a northern bottlenose whale and measuring 100 x 60 x 60cms, was due to go to the National Museums of Scotland for research purposes.

But police say it was taken from Cocklawburn Beach near Berwick-upon-Tweed some time between October 19 and 22.

Before it was taken, the skull had travelled the length of Scotland after being removed from a beach near Cape Wrath, Scottish Highlands where it washed up in 2018.

Since then, it was being monitored by the John Muir Trust, with plans to remove the skull to National Museums Scotland to be studied.

Scientists are appealing for it to be returned while police have warned it is against the law to own any part of a whale carcass without having a licence.

Dr Andrew Kitchener, Principal Curator of Vertebrates at National Museums Scotland said: "It is important that this skull of a bottle nosed whale is returned so it can be added to the internationally significant collection of marine mammals which we hold at National Museums Scotland.

"Strandings of this mammal are rare and examples such as this can contribute greatly to the knowledge we hold about these incredible animals and provide a valuable resource to enable further future scientific study of the species and its ecosystem."

Don O’Driscoll of the John Muir Trust said: "The trust is not happy with the way the whale skull was taken from its land at Sandwood Bay and subsequently lost.

"We hope the police will be successful in finding it and that it may then be displayed at the National Museum for the benefit of the public.

"Exhibits like this are rare and provide an interesting insight into the anatomy of these specialised deep diving marine mammals."

Detective Sergeant Billy Telford, Police Scotland’s wildlife crime unit, said: "Whales, dolphin and porpoise are protected species in Scottish/UK coastal areas, and this includes their remains.

"People may not be aware that it is illegal to remove their remains from beaches and other coastal areas.

“This particular item had been earmarked for study.

"It is a rare example of this species in Scotland and therefore is of significant scientific interest to improve both our understanding of the species and its protection.

“It is a very big and unusual item and someone must know of its whereabouts.

"If you do then please contact Police Scotland so we can arrange for its return to the museum.”