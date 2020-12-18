DOUGLAS Ross has committed to end rough sleeping in Scotland as a key pledge in the Conservatives’ manifesto ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.

Mr Ross made the announcement following a visit to Moray Fresh Start, a homelessness charity in his constituency.

The party will commit to ending the practice of rough sleeping by 2026.

More than 5,000 adults sleep rough at least once a year in Scotland, while the number of homeless people is at the highest level since 2012/13.

A person was made homeless every 17 minutes last year.

The Conservatives claim rough sleeping could be ended by expanding the Scottish Government’s housing first programme, supporting people to access private sector tenancies, updating the law surrounding the prevention of homelessness and setting ambitious housebuilding targets.

Mr Ross said: “Moray Fresh Start supports people as they move from being homeless to getting into a property, providing them with some of the essentials they need in their new home.

“Seeing the incredible work done here to help individuals and families, and the work charities do across the country, has been humbling but confirms to me that we need to act now.

“As we have seen with the shameful drugs death epidemic, for the SNP talk is cheap.”

He added: “It is the same SNP who have presided over a homelessness crisis which is getting worse, according to charities and official data.

“Homelessness is a national blight and we are committed to addressing it as we have a moral duty to support those in desperate need of help.

“I am shocked to see how widespread this is, not just in Scotland's bigger towns and cities but in almost every part of the country.”

An SNP spokesperson said: "Under the SNP, there has been huge progress on tackling homelessness and a clear commitment to end rough sleeping once and for all.

"Our world-leading legislation means anyone who is or is facing the threat of homelessness can receive help from their local authority, including accommodation.

"If Douglas Ross seriously wanted to help those who are homeless he would start by asking his boss Boris Johnson to stop the Tories relentless austerity and welfare cuts that have forced people into poverty and hardship."