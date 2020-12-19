WHEN a Tory affects outrage at Scotland’s drug deaths toll, it should be treated like a losing betting slip. The span of its usefulness lasts only for as long as it takes to get to the end of the contrived fury. After that it’s fit only for the nearest bin. It has all the sincerity of a burglar campaigning for better home security awareness.

On Thursday, Ruth Davidson, the PR specialist currently moonlighting as Tory leader at Holyrood, provided a classic example. She made some interesting points about the funding cuts to drugs rehabilitation centres and how they are full of paying people from other countries because the Scottish Government refuses to fund them.

Perhaps, in the face of her administration’s abject failure in addressing preventable drugs deaths, it was wise for Nicola Sturgeon not to respond with the obvious riposte. I am bound by no such considerations, so let’s start how we mean to proceed and speak frankly here: the biggest cause of drugs deaths in Scotland’s poorest communities is the mere actuality of the Conservative and Unionist Party. If it didn’t exist or was excluded from high office many of these people might still be alive.

READ MORE: Joe FitzPatrick quits as Public Health Minister over drugs deaths

Drug and alcohol addiction in our poorest communities are, in part, the inevitable consequences of a one-sided programme of austerity: the punitive DWP sanctions; multi-generational unemployment in places still reeling from the effects of Thatcherism; the flight of industry and the failure to replace it; the state-approved cartelism of the energy companies. And all of it reinforced by the worship of an economy based on the survival of the fittest.

The SNP is no less culpable, yet its failures do not stem from callousness and indifference. Theirs is a different kind of failure: its catastrophic insistence on handing important jobs to manifestly unfit people at all levels of government and throughout Scotland’s civil service.

The Scottish Government thinks that brandishing a few receipts as proof of purchase is enough but this is merely the fulfilment of its basic duty. After that you must be confident that the money is being spent wisely and that you’re taking advice from the right people. Then you need to be brave and consider nuclear solutions that have worked in other countries such as Switzerland where heroin prescription, backed by the overwhelming majority of its citizens, all but wiped out drugs deaths in 1994. Dozes were controlled and reduced over time to a point where an addict might feel confident about facing a drug-free future. Crucially, it removed them from the realm of the dealers, a place where there is no mercy.

The Scottish Government chooses instead to rule by gesture. Its primary concern lies not in what it thinks is right or has the best chance of succeeding but rather in how the ‘optics’ are perceived. It’s a mass failure of leadership, rooted in political cowardice.

Many of the rest of us are also culpable in this national failure. We care only about this issue when the latest numbers seem to look bad. On first learning that there were 1267 drugs deaths we first check the figures from five years ago so that we can vent our fury safely. If this number had had a gentler upwards trajectory few of us would have cared as much. Those of us who were born in good neighbourhoods and loved by functioning family units will likely go through our lives without ever encountering a heroin addict far less witnessing the scattered entrails that this illness leaves in its wake.

Instead, we have our frilly liberalism tickled by uplifting tales about safe consumption rooms. In this I defer to Darren McGarvey, aka the Scottish rapper Loki, whose Orwell Prize-winning book Poverty Safari shone a torch into the links between deprivation and addiction. This is what he said yesterday in his Daily Record column: “Drug consumption rooms are about preventing death. We need policies which are about preserving and enriching lives.”

As with all other social pandemics drug deaths occur in their greatest numbers among the poor. Glasgow loses five of its citizens every week to drug addiction and we’re not really talking about Newlands and G12. We think the devastation caused by Covid-19 will begin to recede when the vaccination programme is up and running. But for these communities the real pain of coronavirus will only just have begun and will last for a generation.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon moves to get a grip of drugs deaths crisis

The inequality gap will widen; unemployment will increase at a faster rate than elsewhere. Their residents will die more quickly and in greater numbers. In the absence of properly-funded rehabilitation centres they will find release for a few blessed days in heroin and alcohol. These aren’t bad choices, being the only ones available if you want to find a peace of sorts and what it feels like for a few glorious hours to be happy.

Conservatives and the newspapers who provide them with oxygen want sheriffs to hand down tougher sentences and to build more jails to house them. They care little that the best way of making a spell behind bars bearable is to seek the loving and non-judgmental embrace of drugs. Just so long as they’re inside, away from us and wallowing in their own waste. And when they get out we’ll monitor them to ensure they’re not getting too much help from the state to become clean.

This is what Ruth Davidson and every Tory you have ever known signs up for. They and the Labour Party under the leadership of a right-wing plant which now acts as their footstool, have nothing to say about this obscenity worth listening to. Their opinions are entirely worthless. In 2013 Rachel Reeves, then shadow work and pensions secretary said that Labour would be tougher than the Tories when it comes to slashing the benefits bill. They ruled Glasgow for most of the last 100 years.

Yet, unless the rest of us start to believe that the men and women who die these wretched deaths are real human beings then our fabricated outrage is worthless too.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald