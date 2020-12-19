It boasts a list of impressive former residents from dukes to counts to senior Scottish lawyers and now Edinburgh’s Regent Terrace has another claim to fame.

The A listed 19th century William Playfair designed row of terraced homes has become Scotland’s most expensive street.

According to the latest Bank of Scotland research, it has knocked Golf Place in St Andrews off the top spot following a three year reign.

With unrivalled views across Edinburgh landmarks, the terrace looks on to Holyrood Park, Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Palace.

A property in this sought-after street, which lies in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, comes with an average price of £1.75million.

It is also home to several international embassies including the American and French Consulates later becoming the home of the French consul-general. Number 28 was originally the Free French House and was opened by General de Gaulle in 1942.

Built between 1826 and 1833, its first resident was Isaac Bayley, a solicitor in the Supreme Courts of Scotland, who occupied number 13 Regent Terrace in 1826.

The change at the top of the table has left St Andrews Golf Place, Scotland’s golfing capital with the country’s second most expensive street in 2020. Within putting distance from the world-famous Old Course, Golf Place’s prime location near the university and historic castle will set homebuyers back an average of £1,732,000.

Ricky Diggins, Director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Edinburgh is a stunning city and it comes as no surprise that it continues to lead the way in Scotland’s prime property market with its historic architecture and large array of luxury addresses in various streets throughout the city. As a Glasgow resident myself, it’s also great to see some new entries in my own city this year. As a cosmopolitan hotspot, Glasgow goes toe to toe with Edinburgh in terms of its vibrancy and this has been recognised in this year’s list.

“Despite the extraordinary circumstances this year resulting in the industry not operating in its usual manner, demand has remained relatively healthy in Scotland with house prices increasing slightly. It is likely however that we will not see the full effects of the pandemic for some time.”

For St Andrews house hunters looking for luxury on a slightly lower budget, around the corner from Golf Place is The Scores, which just misses out on the Top 20 this year. With equally picturesque coastal views but a less equal price, average homes in this top location hover around an average £1,104,000.

The remaining top 10 expensive streets in Scotland are all in the capital city where a home nestled in Edinburgh’s elite streets will set buyers back an average £1,366,500. Sitting just outside the Old Town is the luxury address of Drummond Place, a new high entry this year where the late Davie Bowie shared a basement flat nearby. A home on this historical stomping ground is priced at an average £1,362,000.

The west of Scotland is enjoying a resurgence on the prestigious property list, with Earls Gate in the affluent Lanarkshire suburb of Bothwell featuring on the list, but you would need an average of £1,171,000 to share an address with several footballers.

The second most expensive street in the Glasgow area is to the north-west of the city in leafy Bearsden, where the average price of a home in Manse Road will cost £1,162,000 and this is followed by Peel Road, an exclusive rural enclave to the South of the city with a price tag of£1,124,000 in Thorntonhall.

Outside of the main cities, the most prominent new entry in this year’s top 10 is the seaside town of Leven in Fife, where your average house in the Liberty area will cost a pretty penny at £1,084,000.

Meanwhile Rubislaw Den South in the Granite City, retains its status as Aberdeen’s most valuable postcode for a second year running, at a solid £1,133,000 for your average property.

25 Most Expensive Streets in Scotland 2020

1 Regent Terrace Edinburgh EH7 5BS £1,756,000

2 Golf Place St. Andrews KY16 9JA £1,732,000

3 Napier Road Edinburgh EH10 5AY £1,541,000

4 Northumberland Street Edinburgh EH3 6JE £1,480,000

5 Ann Street Edinburgh EH4 1PJ £1,474,000

6 Drummond Place Edinburgh EH3 6PL £1,362,000

7 Wester Coates Gardens Edinburgh EH12 5LT £1,315,000

8 Corrennie Gardens Edinburgh EH10 6DG £1,280,000

9 Danube Street Edinburgh EH4 1NT £1,277,000

10 Pavilion Crescent Edinburgh EH16 5FE £1,203,000

11 Earls Gate Glasgow G71 8BP £1,171,000

12 Warriston Crescent Edinburgh EH3 5LB £1,164,000

13 Manse Road Glasgow G61 3PN £1,162,000

14 Saxe Coburg Place Edinburgh EH3 5BR £1,152,000

15 Kinnear Road Edinburgh EH3 5PG £1,133,000

16 Rubislaw Den South Aberdeen AB15 4BD £1,133,000

17 Garscube Terrace Edinburgh EH12 6BN £1,130,000

18 Albany Street Edinburgh EH1 3QR £1,124,000

19 Peel Road Glasgow G74 5AG £1,124,000

20 Littlejohn Wynd Edinburgh EH10 5SE £1,122,000

21 Brigghouse Park Rigg Edinburgh EH4 6QU £1,113,000

22 The Scores St. Andrews KY16 9AS £1,104,000

23 Heriot Row Edinburgh EH3 6ES £1,088,000

24 Lynedoch Place Edinburgh EH3 7PY £1,085,000

25 Liberty Leven KY9 1AU £1,084,000

Source Registers of Scotland.