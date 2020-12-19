Coronavirus hotspots across Scotland in the last week have been identified.
The latest weekly Covid-19 figures have been revealed, highlighting how many people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.
Scotland had 6169 positive cases between December 9 and December 15, which was 112.9 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 5.5%.
Of the top 100 places, 16 were from Glasgow, 9 were from City of Edinburgh and the rest were spread out across Scotland.
Use our interactive database to see if your area ranks in the top 100 locations in Scotland with the most Covid-19 cases in the last seven days.
