A Scots plane had to make a sudden u-turn back to Glasgow after declaring a mid-air emergency.
The 4.25pm Loganair flight from Glasgow International Airport to Campbeltown on Thursday, December 17 turned back after it declared a Squawk 7700 emergency while flying over the Isle of Arran.
An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.
Loganair has confirmed to The Herald that the emergency stemmed from a fault with one of the hydraulic components on the aircraft.
They said crew members decided to return to Glasgow Airport as a precaution.
A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Following an alert of a fault with one of the hydraulic components on flight LM427 to Campbeltown, the crew carried out the appropriate, precautionary actions and returned to Glasgow Airport.
"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.
"Flight safety is our top priority and we’re grateful to all parties involved including Glasgow Airport for their support and assistance.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment