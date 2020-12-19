UNION bosses have issued a warning over the “cataclysmic” impact the pandemic is having on hospitality workers – amid claims companies are “misusing” the furlough scheme in order to reduce their costs.

Analysis suggests that more than 50,000 works in pubs, restaurants and hotels have already lost their jobs as the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis takes its toll.

Unite the union has also blamed the UK Government’s dithering over extending the furlough scheme and insisting small businesses which “absolutely can’t afford it” to contribute to the job retention scheme is responsible for thousands of Scottish workers losing their jobs.

Union bosses have also raised concerns about thousands of hospitality workers on low pay and minimum wage facing hardship this winter with the furlough scheme only guaranteeing 80 per cent of their incomes.

The warning over workers rights comes as an economic impact study revealed that 32,500 workers and 1,800 Scottish hospitality businesses could have their futures secured if the Scottish Government agrees to limited relaxation of coronavirus rules, according to the industry.

An independent study by Biggar Economics, commissioned by drinks giant Diageo, suggested that adjusting opening hours by around two and a half hours and allowing alcohol to be served under strictly controlled conditions would increase hospitality business turnover from £419 million to £1.1billion, increasing the number of jobs supported from the current 28,300 to 60,800 and securing the viability of 1,816 businesses.

Bryan Simpson, Unite’s hospitality industrial organiser has told MSPs that around 58,000 jobs in Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sectors have disappeared – a “reduction of 26 per cent of employment”, which he labelled a “pretty shocking figure”.

He added: “Those who are ‘lucky’ enough to still have a job, to be furloughed, are receiving 80 per cent of the minimum wage – which for some people is £4.75 an hour. You’re young and you are paid what we would regard as discriminatory youth rates – you’re talking about having to survive during Christmas on less than £5 an hour on furlough rate.

“We do not believe there has been sufficient support from the UK Treasury directly towards workers. Money that’s going to employers is not trickling down to the workers who need it most – whether that be the furlough or the financial support that they receive.”

Mr Simpson has blamed the UK Government’s lack of urgency to extend the furlough scheme as contributing to the job losses.

He said: “Just relating to our members, the thousands of members that we represent, we lost in the region of 4,000 workers by redundancy, just in Scotland, between August and the end of October.

“These were workers who were terminated on the basis that the employer could not afford to retain them because in September they would have had to contribute 20 per cent towards the furlough scheme. That was the fundamental reason that was given to those works as to why they were terminated.

“The Treasury’s decision was to extend the furlough at the very end of October, I believe it was 48 hours before that cliff edge happened, and then it was extended to March.

“That lost thousands of jobs. Those workers could absolutely have been saved had the Treasury not tapered off the furlough scheme and made employers contribute towards it.

“As a union, we want employers to contribute towards the furlough scheme but to obligate it upon small businesses who absolutely can’t afford it meant that thousands of jobs were lost.”

Mr Simpson has also accused Holiday Inn of misusing the furlough scheme to reduce their costs, rather than to retain workers as it is intended to be used, adding he had a “plethora of examples” of the scheme being used in the wrong way.

He said: "Holiday Inn, a well-known brand at Glasgow Airport and Edinburgh Zoo, two of their largest units in Scotland, they terminated workers at the end of August – over 100 workers per unit.

“They terminated those workers knowing that the furlough scheme was continuing at least until October 31. They refused to use that extended furlough scheme. Then they used the furlough scheme to pay the notice pay, or 80 per cent of the notice pay for their continual employment under their notice agreement.

"What Holiday Inn did... was they used the furlough scheme, in some cases until January and February 2021 – so they took advantage of that furlough scheme rather than what it’s intended to do which is to retain workers, they used it to reduce their costs.”

Mr Simpson claimed that staff made redundant were “kept on the books” until January 2021 in order to take advantage of the scheme.

The union chief wrote to Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop and Tourism Minister Fergus Ewing to raise his concerns, but received a “quite disappointing response”, which he branded a “template response”.

Mr Simpson added: “I felt I was raising quite serious concerns about the way in which Scottish hospitality employers were misusing the furlough scheme – it was a specific point that I was making.

“The template response that I received simply listed what the Scottish Government has done in terms of financial support for the industry.”

Scottish Labour's economy, jobs and fair work spokesperson, Alex Rowley said: “The delay to the decision to extend the furlough scheme cost thousands of jobs in Scotland and has brought many businesses to the brink of bankruptcy.

“However, Westminster’s chaotic handling of the furlough scheme cannot be used by businesses as an excuse to turn a profit from this pandemic or avoid responsibilities towards hard-working staff.

“Any businesses that use the furlough scheme simply to line their own pockets whilst throwing workers on the scrap heap must be called to account.”

A HMRC spokesperson said: “For Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) claims relating to November 2020, employers were able to claim for a furloughed employee who was serving a notice period, but grants were not be used to substitute redundancy payments.

“For claim periods starting on or after 1 December 2020, employers cannot claim for furloughed employees serving a notice period.

“We ask anyone who is concerned their employer might be abusing the rules of the scheme, or anyone with information about suspected fraud, to please contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887 or on gov.uk.

“Reports can be submitted to us entirely anonymously and everything we receive is assessed and a decision made on the most appropriate course of action.”

A spokesman for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which runs Holiday Inn, said: “When the lockdown first started we hoped our industry would bounce back quickly and using the coronavirus Job Retention Scheme enabled us to keep as many people in Glasgow employed for as long as possible.

"We now know it will unfortunately take time for travel and tourism to return to pre-coronavirus levels with at least one of our Glasgow hotels not reopening until 2021, which is well beyond the lifespan of the CJRS scheme.

"We have launched a consultation to resize and restructure our hotel teams which sadly is likely to involve some redundancies.”

The hospitality sector has set out three alternative scenarios it is calling for the Scottish Government to consider.

The sector claims that extending closing times from 8pm until 10.30pm and allowing alcohol to be serves in level 1 to level 3 areas would support £927 million and 53,100 jobs, according to the research by Biggar Economics.

Alternatively, the study proposes also allowing pubs and bars that don’t serve food to open until 8pm in level 1 to level 3 areas – supporting £1.1 billion and 60,800 jobs.

Thirdly, the research looked at allowing all hospitality businesses to be open until 10.30pm and to serve alcohol – claiming this supports £1.2 billion in turnover, 65,400 jobs, and a fiscal benefit of £105 million.