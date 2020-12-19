POLICING a pandemic, Conservative lies and a nativity Covid-style were the topics discussed by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Independent

Former policeman Joshua Hoft said criminals had seemed surprisingly respectful of Boris Johnson’s first stay-at-home request back in March but that it soon wore off.

“The brief, blissful period spent in the station, catching up on paperwork and progressing stagnant investigations, reminded us of the truth: that the police were, and still are, desperately understaffed,” he said. “Many of my own paperwork days saw me sent out to support other units, and ending the shift with more work than I started the day with.”

He said officers were regularly sent to cover understaffed neighbouring stations, leaving their own team struggling.

“Although I’ve since left, the camaraderie between officers all struggling in the same difficult situation is an element of the role I sorely miss. For those who remain, those 20,000 officers [promised by the Prime Minister] can’t come soon enough.”

The Guardian

Marina Hyde said almost every Conservative MP would be telling lies to themselves and the public this Christmas.

“That they’re getting out of tier 3 in February; that they’re getting out of tier 3 in March (wake up, guys!); that there isn’t effectively going to be a tier 4 AND another national lockdown,” she said. “Yet while you, me, several species of the animal kingdom and even a couple of rocks could see that a second wave of the coronavirus was logically going to hit in the winter, Boris Johnson’s government believed one would be avoided. He didn’t think “we will be in that position again,” he breezed dismissively in July, even as his chief scientific officer was suggesting we probably would.”

She said the quality of being constantly surprised by events is winsome in puppies but ‘increasingly mindboggling in prime ministers.’

The Daily Mail

Richard Littlejohn imagined the Nativity in coronavirus times.

“Joseph the Carpenter left his home in Nazareth, where he had been furloughed for many months,” he wrote. “Mary travelled with him on his pilgrimage unto Nazareth, for she was with child, after a serious breach of Covid self-isolation rules.”

After receiving the vaccine, he said, they headed into Bethlehem, careful to observe social distancing at all times.

“And lo it came to pass, that they lay down in the hay, watched over by the donkey, and cows and sheep. And Mary gave birth to a baby boy and wrapped him in swaddling PPE and laid him in a manger.

“And soon Three Wise Men arrived on camels from Arabia, bearing gifts of frankincense, myrrh, dried pasta, tinned tomatoes, extra soft toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

“The shepherds rejoiced and took the knee in supplication. And they sayeth unto the Angel: This Saviour, has he got a cure for coronavirus?”