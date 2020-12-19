Debenhams has announced a cut off for accepting gift cards in-store and online ahead of their closure.
In an email to all customers, they said: "We will only be accepting Debenhams gift cards and e-gift cards in-store and online until midnight Sunday 20 December.
"Please note you can make payment using a maximum of two different payment methods per transaction, which includes gift cards and beauty club rewards" it adds.
"To complete your order you must be able to cover the full amount with your chosen payment methods."
Debenhams is currently running a closing down sale in stores and online, with up to 70% off items as it prepares to permanently shut its doors.
Shoppers will only be able to use two gift cards at once with stores set to remain open while stocks last.
