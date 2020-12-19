A major residential development could be built on a match-day car park owned by Rangers if approved by city planners. 

Plans would see 160 flat built on the parking lot owned by Rangers Football Club in Edminston Drive. 

HeraldScotland: Merchant Homes PartnershipsMerchant Homes Partnerships Merchant Homes Partnerships want to see two four-storey buildings which would be built around a large courtyard. 

A pre-application consultation document found that resident in the area were divided by the plans. 

One resident complained the flats would be a "complete eyesore" but others thought it would be an improvement in the area. 

However, a number of residents raised concerns about the loss of car parking spaces. 

The plans would see at least 450 spaces kept for parking. 

The flat design has sought to preserve and match that of the area, with the brick colour matching the Ibrox stadium.

A design document attached to the application adds: "Our ambition for the Albion site is to create a residential development that is both sympathetic to and celebratory of, the history of the area."

The application is still pending consideration by Glasgow planners.