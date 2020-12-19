Details have emerged of the Scottish Government’s emergency sports funding package
Divisional funding, and the £20 million Premiership loans, will be split evenly between the clubs in each tier.
A full breakdown of the grant allocations is as follows:
- Championship £5 million
- League One £1.5 million
- League Two £1 million
- Tier 5 £1,100,000
- Tier 6 £650,000
- Tier 7 £950,000
- Scottish Women’s Football League 1 £150,000
- Scottish Women’s Football League 2 £20,000
- North Caledonian Football League £24,000
- Scottish FA £750,000
- Scottish Amateur FA £100,000
- Scottish Junior FA £12,750
- Scottish Schools FA £12,750
- Scottish Welfare FA £12,750
- Scottish Women's FA £20,000
- Scottish Youth FA £35,000
- Para ANA £12,750
