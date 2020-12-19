Details have emerged of the Scottish Government’s emergency sports funding package

Divisional funding, and the £20 million Premiership loans, will be split evenly between the clubs in each tier.

A full breakdown of the grant allocations is as follows:

  • Championship     £5 million
  • League One        £1.5 million
  • League Two    £1 million
  • Tier 5    £1,100,000
  • Tier 6          £650,000
  • Tier 7     £950,000
  • Scottish Women’s Football League 1    £150,000
  • Scottish Women’s Football League 2    £20,000
  • North Caledonian Football League    £24,000
  • Scottish FA                             £750,000
  • Scottish Amateur FA    £100,000
  • Scottish Junior FA    £12,750
  • Scottish Schools FA    £12,750
  • Scottish Welfare FA    £12,750
  • Scottish Women's FA    £20,000
  • Scottish Youth FA    £35,000
  • Para ANA             £12,750
     