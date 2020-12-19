There have been 572 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 41 deaths in the same period.
53 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 996 in the hospital.
1,292,948 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus— Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 19, 2020
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 572 to 110,612
Sadly 41 more patients who tested positive have died (4,280 in total)
15,917 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 4.0% of these being positive.
Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 744 new cases with 36 new reported deaths.
In the week ending 13 December, 224 deaths were registered where COVID-19 was on the death certificate.
4,280 people have died in Scotland as a result of the pandemic.
