The relaxation of Christmas rules in Scotland has been limited to Christmas Day only.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a “strict travel ban” between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK will remain in place throughout the Christmas holidays and bubbles will only be allowed on Christmas Day, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that the majority of Scotland would return to level four restrictions from Boxing Day.

The restrictions will be reviewed after two weeks, Ms Sturgeon said.

Addressing the nation in a press conference, Nicola Sturgeon said: “In order to reduce the risk of more of the [coronavirus] strain being imported into Scotland, we intend to maintain a strict travel ban between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Unfortunately, and I am genuinely sorry about this, that ban will remain in place right throughout the festive period.

“We simply cannot risk more of this new strain entering the country if we can possibly avoid it.

“That means people from Scotland not visiting other parts of the UK, and vice versa.

“Cross-border travel for all but the most essential purposes is not permitted.”

The first minister also announced that school children in Scotland will have a phased return to schooling in the New Year.

Christmas holidays for most Scottish pupils have been extended to January 11 and the majority will begin the new term studying from home, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said schools will reopen as currently scheduled for some pupils, such as children of key workers.

But for most pupils, the new school term will begin on January 11, with online learning until “at least” January 18.